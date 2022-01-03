MONDAY..
Dig the winter jacket back out-- it's cold out there! After a stretch of unusually mild temperatures, colder air has moved in through the overnight hours and temperatures are anywhere from the mid 20s in northern spots of our state to mid-30s along the shoreline. That's anywhere from 18 to 23 degrees colder from 24 hours ago! Winds are picking up from the northwest 5-15 MPH, so it's breezy out there. Believe it or not, we actually feel like we are in the teens in a lot of spots.
Highs today will be in the low 30s, but with the wind chill it will feel like it's in the 20s and teens for most of the day. Today will be mostly cloudy but are on the edge of a coastal system and we are expected to get a little bit of slight snow along the shoreline and New London county as it clips us. It all really depends how far north a coastal system goes. That storm could bring 1-3 inches for the very SE sliver of our state. Otherwise, it doesn't look like too many areas will get much of anything. This snowstorm will actually bring a great deal of snow to areas of DC, Virginia and even south jersey. Nantucket also may see several inches of snow. It looks like it is too far south though to have a great impact on us.
Skies will clear tonight and this will assist temperatures plummeting into the teens!
THE REST OF THE WEEK..
Tomorrow will feature a good amount of sunshine, some light cloud cover and seasonal January temps in the mid-30s. On the plus side, the winds will be calm.
A warm from arrives on Wednesday that will bring more overcast and a round of afternoon or evening showers. Highs will bounce back into the 40s with calm conditions.
On Thursday, a coastal low will climb northward and the winds will increase. The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds and highs will be in the mid-40s. For the end of the workweek, we are tracking a system that could bring some moderate snow, and some rain along the shoreline. Highs will reach the upper 30s. The GFS, American model at the moment has most of the storm missing us but the European model has it bringing that snow and rain. We will keep you updated!
Colder air moves back in for the weekend. Saturday will shape out to be a cold day in the low 30s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday looks warmer with more cloud cover.
Lorin Richardson
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
