THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The dry air from the north has made it to Connecticut. There won’t be any rain for the remainder of the evening. Clearing skies will help temperatures drop into the 50s.
MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY…
We’ll have a beauty to start off the workweek! High pressure will sink into New England on Monday giving us more sun than clouds. Temperatures will rise into the 70s after a relatively cool start. It’ll be breezy at times, especially in the afternoon.
Tuesday will be another cool start. It’ll be good to have a hoodie or jacket handy. You won’t need it by the end of the day. Temperatures will be a bit warmer and near average. Increasing clouds are expected by the end of the day.
Southwest winds will help cook up the state again on Wednesday. Lows will be relatively warm in the 60s. We will see a couple of cities reach 90 degrees! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected. Skies will be mostly cloudy, so despite the temperatures, it won’t be much a beach day.
Showers may stretch into Thursday morning. We’ll expect more sunbreaks with above average temperatures. The trend continues into Friday. Highs will be in the 70s as the flow flips to the north.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…
Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to be seasonably beautiful. Temperatures will be near average in the lower 70s. Overnight lows will likewise be cool, around 50 degrees.
Rain is possible at some point late Friday or Saturday. This disturbance may get shoved south, so a dry weekend is not out of the question. Skies will be at least cloudy on Friday and Saturday. High pressure is expected to take over Sunday. This should secure sunny skies for inland areas on Sunday and Memorial Day.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN KENT...
The National Weather Service out of Albany, New York surveyed damage in Kent that was caused by last Wednesday's severe thunderstorms. They determined the damage was caused by a high-end EF-0 tornado that produced maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado started in Bulls Bridge then lifted over South Kent. It was on the ground for 2 minutes, from 2:49 pm until 2:51 pm. The path width was 30 yards, and the path length was 1 mile. Damage was relatively minor and there were no injuries. A few trees were snapped and uprooted. Part of a solid wood fence was damaged, and a car roof canopy was blown away by the strong winds.
For Connecticut, this was the earliest tornado on record! The previous record was April 26, 1961 when an F1 tornado occurred in Tolland County. The National Weather service admits this was a tough call to make between straight line wind damage and damage caused by a weak tornado.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
