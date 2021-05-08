THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
We’re observing scattered light showers on radar this evening across the state. The party won’t last too long. Skies will clear completely by midnight. This sets the stage for rapidly cooling temperatures. It’s not out of the question some 1000’ towns could reach 32 degrees. Lowlands will drop into the lower 40s.
THE MOTHER’S DAY…
Any sun we have in the morning won’t last long. There will be a fast switch to overcast. We’ll be on the cool, relatively stable side of the next low-pressure system. While we won’t see any thunderstorms, we’ll see plenty of rain.
If you want to have brunch or lunch outside, you should be good to go. We can’t rule out a few isolated showers in the early afternoon, especially in the high terrain. Dinner plans will be iffy, so it’s best to plan to be indoors. The showers should arrive no later than sunset. Overall, I’d say this is a nice and comfortable Mother’s Day! The winds will be calm, and most of the day will be dry!
MONDAY…
All signs point to the rain intensifying overnight into Monday morning. Showers will come to and end by noon. When it’s all said and done, rain totals should be over a half inch. Monday will be a cloudy day. We may see the sun peek out briefly in the afternoon.
TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY…
A deep northwesterly flow high above New England will bring cool weather to the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. A shower or sprinkle is possible during the afternoon. Highs will only be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Wednesday will mostly sunny, breezy, and slightly milder with highs in the 60s.
Temperatures will finally rise to normal levels on Thursday. We are forecasting highs near 70. The normal, or average, high for May 13th is 70 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
FRIDAY & WEEKEND…
The weather for Friday and next weekend could be wet or dry. It all depends on the track of the next coastal low. Temperatures will likely be cooler compared to Thursday. We’ll continue to keep you updated as this time approaches!
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
--------------------------------------------------------------
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN KENT...
The National Weather Service out of Albany, New York surveyed damage in Kent that was caused by last Wednesday's severe thunderstorms. They determined the damage was caused by a high-end EF-0 tornado that produced maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado started in Bulls Bridge then lifted over South Kent. It was on the ground for 2 minutes, from 2:49 pm until 2:51 pm. The path width was 30 yards, and the path length was 1 mile. Damage was relatively minor and there were no injuries. A few trees were snapped and uprooted. Part of a solid wood fence was damaged, and a car roof canopy was blown away by the strong winds.
For Connecticut, this was the earliest tornado on record! The previous record was April 26, 1961 when an F1 tornado occurred in Tolland County. The National Weather service admits this was a tough call to make between straight line wind damage and damage caused by a weak tornado.
---------------------------------------
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
