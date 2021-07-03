INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND...
We are starting off this Saturday cool and chilly, temperatures only in the 50s and 60s. We are expecting mostly just drizzle, cloud cover and patchy fog until about later this morning when we will start to see more showers through our state.
Highs today will only be around 62 degrees in the Hartford area, which is our normal low temperature for July 3rd! The shoreline will be in the mid 60s. This unseasonably chilly weather and rain are due to a cut-off low aloft and an offshore storm. We even have the potential to break the coldest high temperature record, which is currently 61 degrees set in 1914.
Showers will linger on and off through today-- not exactly ideal weather to kick off the holiday weekend! We will get some breaks of cloud cover this afternoon and evening, especially for the western part of the state. We have more potential for spot showers tonight and mostly dry but cloudy conditions for tomorrow morning.
The 4th of July forecast looks slightly better, as high temperatures will be in the 70s and we will stay mostly dry (we could even see a little sun!) until about noon. That changes through the afternoon, as some areas could see light showers, and that could turn into some steady rain and even a rumble of thunder is possible.
We clear up heading into Monday morning, as high pressure builds to the southwest. We bump up high temperatures about another 10 degrees, finally seasonal for this time of year! Our high temperature is 82 degrees and we should see a good amount of sunshine. A nice day to round out the long weekend for many!
NEXT WEEK…
Hot & humid weather makes a return! A warm front moves through late Monday night and humidity will rise heading in towards Tuesday. High temperatures will be back into the low 90s inland, upper 80s along the shoreline. A trough with a cold front could bring some showers and possibility for storms later Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday could also bring some unstable weather as humidity sticks around.
It looks like humidity continues for Thursday but drops dramatically into the afternoon and will feel more comfortable for Friday. However, with a stalling front to the south of New England we are predicting rainfall for both Thursday and Friday. Highs both days will be near 80 degrees.
Lorin Richardson
Later next week, we’ll have to keep an eye on Hurricane Elsa. Elsa will continue to churn across the Caribbean over the coming days and will threaten the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba, and South Florida over the weekend into the first half of next week. From there, Elsa is expected to move over land then off the Mid-Atlantic Coast later next week. The GFS is forecasting Elsa to pass to the south and east of New England on Friday. Elsa is expected to weaken this weekend due to interaction with land and a less favorable environment overall. Elsa will become a tropical storm and is expected to be a tropical storm when it moves into South Florida early next week. That could change, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated!
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.