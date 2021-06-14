NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Scattered showers & thunderstorms will be possible through today, tonight and into tomorrow. While severe weather is not likely, an isolated storm could produce a gusty wind. Of course with any thunderstorm, lightning is a concern. While there is this ongoing chance, there will also be lulls or breaks from rain/storms.
Temperature-wise, today will be near 70… tomorrow will be warmer (75-80).
Wednesday/Thursday/Friday are dry, brighter days.
The weekend, as of now: Saturday, there’s a chance for afternoon/evening storms. Then Sunday/Father’s Day, looks mostly sunny and seasonably warm.
Mark
---------------------------------------
THIS WEEK…
Showers will be on-and-off all day today. Despite the strong sun angle, temperatures will be below average. Many locations will be just shy of 70 degrees. Shallow instability will give way to brief thunderstorms. There could briefly be wind gusts or lightning.
Showers will linger into tomorrow morning. Dynamics will be good enough for routine thunderstorms through the early afternoon. Tuesday will be a bit sunnier than today. It may feel a bit humid given the temperatures will bounce back up to 80 degrees.
Wednesday through Friday will be just about as nice as it gets around here! It’ll be seasonably dry and warm. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine. We’ll probably see partly sunny skies by the end of Friday.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday continues to look promising for some showers and isolated thunderstorms. The afternoon will be the most likely timeframe to see some rain.
Sunday looks like the sunnier day with no chance of rain. Both days should have a noticeable afternoon breeze. Temperatures will hold steady around 80 degrees.
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, but it is all over! At Bradley International Airport, the high was 92 Saturday, 94 Sunday, 95 Monday, 92 Tuesday, and 90 yesterday. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, Bridgeport had 2 records last weekend. The high of 86 on Saturday tied the record that was originally set on June 5, 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set on June 6, 2020.
MAY 2021 AND THE METEOROLOGICAL SPRING…
May went into the record books as a wet and slightly cooler than normal month. This was in large part due to the rainy and unseasonably chilly we had over the Memorial Day weekend. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 59.8 degrees, which is only 0.2 degrees cooler than normal. Total rainfall for May was 5.83”, which is 2.04” above normal. The highest temperature was 90 degrees, which occurred on the 22nd and 26th. The lowest was 38 degrees on the 13th. The high temperature on the 29th was only 49 degrees, which is a new record for the coldest high for that date. The high of 50 degrees on the 30th was also a new daily record.
For the meteorological spring (March, April, May), the average temperature was 50.6 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. Total precipitation for the season was 11.09”, which is 0.39” below normal. There was only 0.1” of snow in March, which is also the total for the season. That is 10.4” below normal! These statistics are for the Greater Hartford Area.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
