NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The rest of today will feature more clouds than sun, with a chance for spotty showers… temps top out 50-55 (with any clearing and therefore more sunshine in some areas, temps could be a tad milder).
Tomorrow and Wednesday should be primarily dry, also milder.
The next timeframe of interesting is from Thursday into Friday with rain becoming likely as an area of low pressure develops and remains fairly stationary in the region. Also, the wind will become breezy and temperatures trend cooler. Highs Thursday will be in the 50s, then probably only in the 40s Friday. As we close out the week, as of now, some flakes could mix in across the higher elevations of northwestern CT. There is still some uncertainty to the coverage and intensity of the rain, but the latest model trends are more in line with this wet, cool, breezy scenario than they once were.
The weekend, as it looks now, appears drier/brighter and trending milder.
Mark
---------------------------------------
TODAY…
We're starting the week with a mostly cloudy sky and spotty showers (not a washout by any means). In the wake of a cold front, a northeasterly flow will only allow temperatures to top out between 50 and 55 this afternoon (about 5 degrees below average). That northeasterly breeze will make it feel a tad cooler. So for your Monday, you'll likely need a jacket... as well as the umbrella.
Tonight, with partial clearing, temperatures should bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY…
High pressure briefly builds into the region through midweek. Tomorrow, we should some rays of sunshine with temperatures peaking near 60. Wednesday should be a few degrees milder, under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY...
While there has been some uncertainty, our models are coming into better agreement regarding the development of low pressure near Southern New England later this week. Currently, rain appears to become likely Thursday and last through Friday, the wind will also increase. Rain is actually something we need, given the deficits since March 1st (2.43" for the Hartford Area, 2.40" for Bridgeport); in fact, parts of eastern CT are under "Abnormally Dry" classification on the Drought Monitor. Temperatures will be a big headline, too, as they trend much cooler! Thursday highs will be in the 50s; Friday, the mercury may struggle to reach 50. Furthermore, as it looks now, some snow *could* mix in as we close out the week across the higher elevations of inland CT! Keep in mind we're 4-5 days out and the forecast can and likely will change, to some extent --- stay tuned!
THE WEEKEND
Saturday and Sunday, currently look dry. Highs Saturday under a partly to mostly sunny sky should reach the mid to upper 50s. Then Sunday we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures exceeding 60!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
------------------------------------------
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.