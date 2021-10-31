TONIGHT…
Some isolated showers managed to pop up this afternoon. Some daytime heating probably helped. Hartford got up to 67 degrees today! Showers will have a tough time staying alive in the Connecticut River Valley, but some light showers can be expected over the northeast and northwest hills. Cloud cover will slowly decrease after today. Trick-or-Treating will be comfortable at 50 degrees.
EARLY WEEK…
Northwest winds will keep us dry and sunny on Monday. The sun will help us get to an even 60 degrees for a high. Expect an afternoon breeze. This will be one of the warmest days we have for quite some time. A cold front will swoop down on Tuesday bringing a chance for isolated showers. The low on Tuesday will be noticeable cooler. The cloud cover will make the mid-50s in the afternoon feel a bit cool compared to the recent warmth.
The morning low drops further on Wednesday. This could be the first frost for a big chunk of Connecticut. Fortunately, we’ll have some afternoon sun and partly cloudy skies. It’ll be a seasonably cool day.
NEXT WEEK…
We’ll be in a longwave trough that’ll deflect ocean moisture for most of the forecast. The one exception could be Friday. High terrain showers will be possible on Thursday, but most of us will just see partly sunny skies. It’s worth noting some flakes could be seen in some of those Litchfield showers.
The flow may swivel west to east and allow some showers to penetrate Southern Connecticut. This will be the most likely day to see rain. A surface high should expand on Saturday and Sunday and ensure mainly dry conditions. Saturday will be partly cloudy, and Sunday should be mostly clear. Temperatures will be consistent from the lower-30s to mid-50s. This is contingent on how much sunshine we get to see.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
---------------------------------
OUR RECENT STORM…
The powerful Nor’easter produced plenty of wind and rain. A gust to 70 mph was measured at the US Coast Guard Academy in New London. The instrument is on a pier in the Thames River adjacent to the campus, on Jacobs Rock. There was a gust to 64 mph on the Stonington outer breakwater, and a gust to 62 mph on New London Ledge. Meanwhile, the wind was even stronger in Eastern Massachusetts, and on Cape Cod and the Islands. The strongest gust reported was 94 mph in Edgartown, and there was a gust to 82 mph in Wellfleet!
Rainfall ranged from 2” to 5.5” across much of Connecticut. Southwestern Connecticut got the most. The top rainfall report was 5.41” in Wilton, and 5.08” was measured in Ridgefield. Meanwhile, we received reports of 2.27” in Wethersfield, and 1.88” in Staffordville.
