FRIDAY…
It's a mild start out there with temperatures this morning-- they are in the 60s and 50s, it is feeling definitely unseasonably warm across our state! Our normal lows are near 40 degrees this time of year. A cold front passing through will give us some cooler and more fall like air for today with temperatures that will top out in the upper 60s. However, this is still above average for this time of year as our normal high for October 22nd is 61 degrees. Today we will see a mix of sun and clouds and it will be another nice day to get outside, just grab a sweater or light jacket.
Tonight will feel much cooler with lows in the 40s and mostly cloudy skies. This is in advance of some fall-like temperatures on the way for tomorrow!
THE WEEKEND…
Autumn weather returns for this weekend! Saturday will only remain in the upper 50s, slightly below average and mostly cloudy conditions with occasional peeks of sunshine. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with temperatures in the low 60s and a good amount of sunshine.
NEXT WEEK…
There is still some uncertainty for early next week's forecast- however we could start seeing some rainfall as early as late Sunday night. Scattered showers are possible on and off through all of Monday and for much of Tuesday as well. Also, colder air will move in early week- we’re now forecasting lows in the 40s with highs in the 50s Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday looks to be the best day with temperatures back in the low 60s and partly to mostly sunny skies! Then Thursday, another storm system moves into the region increasing chances for rain.
Lorin Richardson
------------------------------------
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
A SOGGY YEAR…
2021 has been a very wet year across the state of Connecticut. For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation year-to-date is now up to 47.68”. If we don’t get another drop of rain or any snow between now and December 31st, this year will still go into the record books as a wetter than normal year! During a normal, or average, year we receive 47.05” of precipitation. This includes rainfall and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, we still have a long way to go to challenge the wettest year on record. That was 2011 when we received 69.23” of precipitation! There have been 7 years since records began in 1905 where total precipitation has exceeded 60.0”. It’ll be interesting to see what happens during the rest of October, November, and December. We have to receive nearly 22” of precipitation to challenge the all-time record!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.