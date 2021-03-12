THIS TONIGHT & SATURDAY…
A cold front is dropping into Southern New England later tonight. The incoming cold will cause a sharp gradient causing winds to spike around midnight. Winds will be strong and potentially damaging. Wind gusts should be occasional but could get up to 55 mph. Isolated power outages are not out of the question for high terrain towns. Temperatures will be mild for the next few hours until the cold air arrives.
Morning lows will be below freezing. The air will be even drier on Saturday. Combined with the elevated winds, a red flag warning is in effect Saturday morning and afternoon. Fire could become uncontrollable tomorrow, so avoid burning. Temperatures on Saturday will be exactly mid-March averages. The sun will be nice, but the wind will be persistent through the evening.
EARLY WEEK…
Another cold front dives into Connecticut on Sunday. This will bring at least enough moisture to give us some clouds. A few Berkshire flurries or spot showers are possible. Temperatures will once again rise into the mid-40s. Dry air behind the front will clear the skies back out on Monday. The difference will be the temperatures. A northwest flow will slide air straight from Canada into our area. Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will feel like early February. The forecast remains dry through this point.
It looks like the high pressure that develops on us through the cold stretch will be enough to deflect the next low. However, this system should sail north enough to give some spots of mixed precipitation along the coast by Wednesday morning.
LATE WEEK…
This forecast has an unusual amount of uncertainty based on the setup. Closed lows that lift into the Rockies this time of the year are tough to predict. The timing of the low that will smash into the Rockies is extremely difficult to pinpoint. Therefore, the forecast on Wednesday is still very much subject to change.
Another low will drop out of the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday and take a strikingly similar path through the plains. This will be our next chance at rain or snow. Right now, models are suggesting that the storm will lift far enough north to give us mild showers. This low-pressure system will throw the models off. If the storm tracks farther south, we could be talking about snow. Model consensus is average temperatures, so I believe snow is unlikely at this point. As of now, rain is likely all day on Thursday. The timing of the storm could drift back into Friday.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins this weekend! Officially, DST begins at 2:00 am Sunday morning, but many of us will turn our clocks forward 1 hour when we go to bed Saturday night. While this weekend will be shortened by 1 hour, we’ll enjoy more daylight later in the day. If fact, sunset Sunday evening will be at 6:56 pm!
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
