THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND…
A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties through this morning. Temperatures combined with the wind could feel as low as -10 to -20! That's dangerously cold. As of 4am this morning, temperatures are in the single digits and teens along the shoreline but with a blustery NW wind ushering in arctic air- it actually FEELS like it is in the negatives all across our state! Although it seems like a good day to be snuggled with several blankets on- if you have to head out the door bundle up with SEVERAL layers. As a reminder- wind chills this cold could cause frostbite on exposed skin within 30 minutes or more.
The good news is the wind will start to diminish as we head towards this afternoon- but unfortunately, temperatures won't progress very far today and will only top out in the teens. Sunshine will be bright and skies will be blue but the day will still be a frigid one!
As high pressure builds overhead, wind will completely ease up through the overnight hours. Lows will be very chilly once again heading into tomorrow- in the single digits and subzero in the NW and NE corner.
At least tomorrow won't be as brutally cold! Temperatures will still be below average, and in the upper 20s but winds will remain calm. Clouds will slowly build through the day ahead of a coastal storm system expecting to impact us in the late evening.
Based on the storm’s path, to our west, milder air gets drawn into the system. This means as early as daybreak Monday, there will be a transition over to a mix then rain. For areas northwest of I-84, in the higher elevations, we anticipate plowable snow: 4 to 6” with locally higher amounts. Along and near I-84 including the Hartford Area, we’re forecasting 2-4” … then for areas southeast of I 84r coastal and southeastern CT, we anticipate a slushy accumulation of up to 2”. It will also be windy, with gusts 45+ mph possible that could lead to isolated power outages. A Coastal Flood Watch is up for the shoreline Sunday night into Monday, due to the strong easterly wind that will pile water into the Sound. During the high tide cycles, flooding will be possible.
Of course, this is subject to change depending on the storm's track so stay with us for the latest!
NEXT WEEK…
After Monday, we get a little break with the weather. Once we get past MLK, Jr Monday, next week looks quiet. Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 30s and mostly quiet although breezy. Tuesday will feature sunshine, Wednesday more cloud cover with the chance of a weak frontal system bringing some snow and rain showers late into Thursday morning.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and seasonal and colder air moves in for Friday and Saturday.
Lorin Richardson

HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
