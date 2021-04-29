THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Showers today have only produced 0.1 to 0.4” of rain throughout the state. As we head through the evening hours, scattered showers will continue. A cold front to our west will pass through the region around midnight, with it expect some briefly heavy rain (perhaps a rumble of thunder). Behind the front, the wind switches to the west and intensifies.
FRIDAY…
In the wake of the storm system that brought today’s wet weather, we’re going to end the week on a seasonable and brighter note; however, it will also be quite windy. In fact, a Wind Advisory is up for the entire state as gusts could reach 40-50 mph tomorrow! Otherwise, you’ll need the sunglasses as we’ll see a partly to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures should peak in the mid-60s.
At night, it will be blustery as temperatures dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s. There’s actually a chance for flurries or an isolated snow shower!
THE WEEKEND…
As we kick off the month of May this weekend, we do so with a breeze Saturday and cooler temperatures. Despite a mostly sunny sky, the mercury will only reach the lower 60s. Then, a disturbance passes through the region at night, that could touch off some spotty showers. Then for Sunday, outside of an early morning isolated shower, we should see a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will be much calmer and temperatures will trend milder! After starting out in the mid-40s, by the afternoon we’re forecasting highs between 65 and 70.
NEXT WEEK…
Right now, Monday looks milder with temps topping out in the 70s. However, clouds increase and there could a late day shower. The middle of next week is a bit uncertain, with regard to rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday. Regardless, temperatures appear to trend a bit cooler, but not unseasonably so.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
