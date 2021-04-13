THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a pleasant spring day with highs in the 60s, we can look forward to a nice evening! The sky will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will fall back through the 50s. It’ll be a nice evening to get outside and take advantage of the mild spring weather. The sky will be partly cloudy overnight and lows will range from 40-47.
TOMORROW…
Tomorrow will be the mildest day of the week as we expect temperatures to reach 65-70 away from the coast! Shoreline highs will range from 60-65. The sky will be partly sunny, and most of the day will be dry. However, scattered showers could move into Western Connecticut by early evening. Showers will become more widespread tomorrow night. Lows will range from 40-45.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
Winter is going to make a comeback later this week. While snow is NOT uncommon in April, it may not be a welcome sight especially with spring in bloom!
A slow-moving coastal storm will impact the state for at least 2 days. For Thursday, precipitation will be in the form of all rain. There could be a few periods of moderate to heavy rain. It is also going to be breezy and cool with highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
The storm center will move over eastern portions of Southern New England by late Thursday night and Friday morning. Meanwhile, the atmosphere will turn colder from top to bottom. Therefore, rain will mix with or change to snow Thursday night, especially in the higher elevations of Connecticut. Temperatures will drop into the 30s, but closer to 40 near the coast.
Rain and wet snow will continue Friday. Plus, the wind will remain up, making for a downright raw end to the week with highs only in the 40s. In the higher elevations, temperatures may not rise out of the 30s. It is still way too early to predict snowfall accumulations precisely. However, it is likely there will be some accumulation in the Hills. The higher elevations of Northwestern Hartford County and Litchfield County could receive more than 6” of heavy wet snow. The weight of the snow combined with the trees just beginning to leaf out raises a flag for potential power outages. In the lower elevations (like Hartford), the ground is warm, but a slushy accumulation on grassy surfaces can’t be ruled out.
Regarding rainfall, many communities could receive 1-2" with locally higher amounts greater than 2”. Rain is something we’ve been needing for many weeks, as deficits have now exceeded 2.5" since March 1st, the beginning of the meteorological spring.
THE WEEKEND…
While it is possible precipitation will come to an end Friday night, a few rain or snow showers could linger into early Saturday. Overall, timing is on our side for the weekend as conditions will improve. The sky should become partly sunny, and temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s..
Temperatures should finally get back to normal again by Sunday as they peak in the lower 60s. The normal, or average, highs for April 18th for the Greater Hartford area is 62 degrees. We are expecting a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
At this point, it looks like Monday and Tuesday will be dry and mild. We expect partly sunny skies both days. Highs will be in the mid-60s on Monday, and the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
---------------------------------------
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
