THIS WEEK VS. LAST WEEK…
Last week was unseasonably warm with temperatures reaching 70 degrees or higher on 4 consecutive days at Bradley International Airport! Saturday was the warmest day with a high of 76 degrees. We have now trended much cooler. Highs today were only in the 50s, and it is going to turn downright chilly later this week with the anticipation of a slow-moving coastal storm that will impact the state for a couple of days.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Showers will last into this evening, especially over western portions of the state. Otherwise, cloudy skies will give way to partial clearing overnight. This evening will be breezy and cool with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. Overnight lows will range from 35-42.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY…
These will be the 2 best days of the week. Tomorrow will feature intervals of sunshine and clouds. There should be enough sunshine to boost temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Tomorrow night will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool with lows 38-45.
Wednesday will be the mildest day of the week. Temperatures are expected to reach the middle 60s. Most of the day will be dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. However, a few showers could develop in the late afternoon and evening.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
This is the period of greatest interest! A slow-moving coastal storm will impact the state for at least 2 days. At the same time, the atmosphere will become cold enough for snow!
Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain. It’ll be breezy and cool with highs in the 50s at best. Rain will continue Thursday night. However, rain will mix with or change to snow in the higher elevations. Lows will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
Rain and wet snow will continue Friday. Plus, it will be breezy and raw with highs only in the 40s. It is possible, temperatures won’t rise out of the 30s in the higher elevations. It is still way too early to predict snowfall accumulations. However, it is quite possible there will be some accumulation in the hills. In the lower elevations, the ground is now warm, but a slushy accumulation on grassy surfaces can’t be ruled out.
THE WEEKEND…
Fortunately, weather conditions will improve for the weekend. Rain and snow could linger into Saturday morning, but it is also possible the precipitation will come to an end Friday night. The sky should become partly sunny Saturday, and temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 50s.
Temperatures should finally get back to normal again by Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. The normal, or average, highs for April 18th for the Greater Hartford area is 62 degrees. We are expecting a dry day with some partial sunshine.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The chance for showers could return on Monday. For now, we are forecasting mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, and highs in the lower 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.