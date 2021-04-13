TODAY & TOMORROW…
After our grey and cool (and for some showery) start to the week, we're on track for some nicer weather! Today, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures topping out between 60 and 65.
Tomorrow will be the mildest day of the week as we expect temperatures to reach the mid-60s! While most of the day will be dry, clouds increase with just a slight chance for a late day shower.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
Who is ready for a return to winter?! Well, regardless, it's coming.
A disturbance from the west will approach, then a slow-moving coastal develops bringing wind, rain and even snow to Connecticut!
Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain. Additionally, it will be breezy and cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rain continues Thursday night, heavy at times. Then, as temperatures bottom out in the 30s, rain will mix with or change to snow in the higher elevations of inland CT.
Rain and wet snow will continue Friday. Plus, the wind will remain up, making for a downright raw end to the week with highs only in the 40s. In the higher elevations temperatures may not rise out of the 30s. It is still way too early to predict snowfall accumulations; however, it is quite possible there will be some in the Hills. In the lower elevations, the ground is now warm, but an accumulation on the grass can’t be ruled out.
Regarding rainfall, many communities could receive 1-2" with locally higher amounts. Rain is something need, as deficits are around 2.5" since the beginning of March.
THE WEEKEND…
While it is possible precipitation will come to an end Friday night, a few rain or snow showers could liner into early Saturday. Overall, timing is on our side for the weekend as conditions improve. The sky should become partly sunny and temperatures warm well into the 50s.
Temperatures should finally get back to normal again by Sunday as they peak in the lower 60s. The normal, or average, highs for April 18th for the Greater Hartford area is 62 degrees. We are expecting a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The chance for showers could return on Monday. For now, we are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the lower 60s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
---------------------------------------
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
