High pressure will move into New England later today. That’s when the chilly northwest wind will subside. Highs will be in the 40s, but the sky will be bright and sunny!
The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly this evening. The mercury will dip into the 20s in many locations before clouds overspread the state after midnight.
WEDNESDAY…
A few snow showers or showers of mixed precipitation could move across parts of the state early tomorrow morning. Otherwise, we can expect a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
A warm front will bring a rising chance for light rain tomorrow night. Temperatures will remain well above freezing with lows 40-45.
THANKSGIVING DAY…
The warm front will likely hang up near the south coast of New England on Thanksgiving. The result will be periods of rain, drizzle, and areas of fog. Since most of the state will remain on the cool side of the front, highs will only range from 45-55 from north to south. At least we won’t have to deal with any wintry precipitation!
FRIDAY…
The end of the week will be much better. Rain will end Thursday night, then Friday will be mostly sunny and mild. Cooler air won’t arrive until Friday night. Therefore, we are forecasting highs in the 50s and lower 60s, which is quite pleasant for late November!
THE LAST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER…
While the weekend will be cooler than Friday, it will still be quite pleasant. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s. The low Saturday night will be in the 30s. A cold front could produce a passing shower on Saturday. Otherwise, most of the weekend will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine both days.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Another storm system could bring rainy, chilly weather to the state on Monday, the last day of November. For now, we are forecasting highs in the 40s.
MONDAY RECAP…
Heavy rain fell across much of the state yesterday morning. The highest rainfall totals were in Eastern Connecticut. It looks like Plainfield hit the jackpot with 1.78” of rain. New London wasn’t far behind with 1.60”. Meanwhile, New Haven received 1.16”, and the total in Wethersfield was 0.85”. The lightest rainfall totals were in Western Connecticut. Litchfield and Danbury received 0.57”.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
NOVEMBER’S RECORD WARMTH…
Records began to fall over the first full weekend of the month. On Saturday the 7th, a record high was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 79 degrees. The previous record was 74 degrees, set in 1975. We also set a record in Bridgeport with a high of 69 degrees. The previous record was 68 degrees, set in 1965.
On Sunday, we set a new high temperature record for Bridgeport at 72 degrees. The previous record for November 8th was 71 degrees, set in 1975. We did not break the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area, but is was close at 75 degrees! The standing record for November 8th is 77 degrees, set in 1975.
Highs were in the 70s again on Monday, but no records were tied or broken.
Tuesday, another record was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 77 degrees. The previous record for November 10th was 76 degrees, which was set a long time ago, in 1931. Bridgeport’s high of 70 degrees also established a new record. The previous record was 69 degrees, set in 1977.
Despite plenty of clouds Wednesday, the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was a record breaking 72 degrees. The previous record for November 11th was 69 degrees, set in 1977. Bridgeport’s high of 66 degrees was not a record. The record remains 69 degrees, which was also set in 1977 and previously in 1949.
For the Hartford Area, the temperature reached the 70s on 7 consecutive days, and that is a November record! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
NOVEMBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During November, the normal high drops from 57 degrees on the 1st to 46 degrees on the 30th. The normal low goes from 37 degrees to 29 degrees over the 30-day period. On average, we get 3.89” of rain and 2.0” of snow.
The warmest temperature on record for November is 83 degrees, and that happened on November 2, 1950. The coldest temperature on record is 1 degree above zero and that happened on November 24, 1989. The wettest November was in 1972 when we had 8.53” of rain. The snowiest November was in 1938 when we had 15.6” of snow.
During the month November, we lose an additional 58 minutes of daylight. Daylight Saving Time ends on the first Sunday of the month.
OCTOBER 2020…
October went into the record books as a mild, wet, and snowy month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 54.1 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees above the 30-year average. We had a few big rain events in October and the grand total was 6.09”. That is 1.72” above normal. The abundant rainfall was just what we needed given the ongoing drought!
We also had 2.0” of snow on the 30th. It was a record snowfall for that date, plus it made this October the 2nd snowiest on record! In 1st place, of course, is October 2011. That’s when Winter Storm Alfred dumped 12.3” of heavy, wet snow on Windsor Locks. There have only been 6 days during the month of October that have had measurable snowfall since records began in 1905 (Greater Hartford Area).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
