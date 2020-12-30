TODAY…
High pressure moves off the East Coast allowing a south to southwesterly flow of milder air to develop. So after a chilly start in the 20s, temperatures will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon. We'll see intervals of sunshine today as scattered mid and high level cloudiness will prevail, at times diming or blocking the sun.
Showers will develop tonight in advance of a cold front. There may be pockets of mixed precipitation in the hills at the onset - because of this, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Northern Litchfield County. Elsewhere, rain is likely as temperatures will remain above freezing.
NEW YEAR’S EVE…
The cold front will pass through Connecticut by midday tomorrow. Morning showers should give way to some partial clearing during the afternoon especially across Northern Connecticut. Temperatures will become milder, likely reaching the upper 40s and lower 50s; but the air will turn colder at night. By the time we ring in the New Year at midnight, temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 30s. Not bad…plus, it will be dry!
NEW YEAR'S DAY...
A storm will move northward through the Midwestern States on Friday (January 1st!), and a warm front will move up the Atlantic Seaboard toward Connecticut. The morning will start out dry with limited sunshine as clouds will be on the increase. We're dry through the daylight h ours, but after sunset rain becomes likely. While there may be some sleet and freezing rain over portions of Northern Connecticut when the precipitation first begins, it will go over to all rain. With high pressure hunkered in to our north, a raw east or northeasterly breeze will keep temperatures from rising no higher than the 40s. It is possible temperatures will stay in the upper 30s in some valley locations in Northern Connecticut.
Rain continues into Friday night and areas of fog may form as well with the warm front nearby. Fortunately, temperatures will remain above freezing.
THE 1ST WEEKEND OF 2021…
Rain, drizzle and fog will linger into Saturday morning, then we should see some partial clearing during the afternoon. It will be a mild day with highs ranging from the mid-40s to the mid-50s. Rainfall totals from the storm should range 0.5-1.0” across most of the state. Since rainfall totals won’t be excessive, and with the absence of snow cover, we are not anticipating any major concerns for flooding at this time.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and somewhat colder. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Some of the guidance models are forecasting a coastal storm that will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast late Sunday and Sunday night. If it tracks close enough to Southern New England, we could have period of rain or mixed precipitation. Other models keep us completely dry with the storm moving out to sea well to the south of New England. For now, we are being optimistic and leaning toward the dry solution.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
We’ll be keeping an eye on that coastal storm for Monday morning as well. However, for now we are forecasting nice weather with high pressure building into the Northeast for a couple of days. Monday should be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday should be mostly sunny, and a bit milder with highs in the 40s.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon & Bruce DePrest
THE 2020 CHRISTMAS STORM…
As expected, it was a wet, warm and windy December 25th across Connecticut! With 2.12” of rain at Bradley Airport where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area, Christmas 2020 goes down as the wettest one since records have been kept (they go back to 1905!). The prior record was 1.39” from 1979. Additionally, temperatures were exceptionally mild. The high at Bradley was 63°, just 1° shy of the 12.25 record from 1964!
Elsewhere in the state, rainfall totals ranged from 1.5 to 4” …Simsbury hit the jackpot with 3.94 inches! All of the heavy rain, in tandem with snow melt, led to poor drainage, basement and river flooding.
The wind was also a big headline with this storm as gusts generally ranged from 50-60 mph. This led to around 35,000 power outages across the state. The peak gust came in from Greenwich, at 71 mph!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
