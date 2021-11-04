THURSDAY RECAP…
Early in the day, temperatures hit the lowest levels in over 6 months! At Bradley Airport, where the records are maintained for the Hartford Area, the low was 27 degrees. The last time the temp hit freezing (32) was on April 22nd. The last time it was colder than this morning, was on April 4th when the low was 25 degrees. During the afternoon, temperatures topped out between 45 and 50 inland and in the low 50s at the shoreline. For comparison the normals for today: 36 (low) and 56 (high).
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
*** A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for coastal Connecticut tonight ***
Temps eventually drop through the 40s into the 30s this evening. While initially cloudy, clearing gets underway after midnight. By daybreak, temperatures bottom out below freezing across interior CT, at the shoreline it could be frosty as we’re forecasting lows in the lower 30s.
FRIDAY…
We’re going to end the week under abundant sunshine with chilly temperatures. After another cold start, by later in the day, we expect the mercury to peak near the 50 degree-mark.
Tomorrow night, the sky will be clear and the wind calm, thanks to high pressure right over Southern New England. This will allow temperatures to drop to the chilliest levels so far of the season: sub-freezing and in the 20s for most locations!
THE WEEKEND…
Our forecast for the weekend is on track. Once we get past Saturday morning, a warming trend slowly commences. The rest of the day will feature ample sunshine and by the afternoon, temperatures should reach the mid-50s, closer to what is ‘typical’ for this time of year. A storm system will develop off the East Coast, well to our south… and thanks to high pressure, moisture from it will stay offshore; however, clouds overspread the area at night into Sunday. Sunday afternoon, temps should top out between 55 and 60.
Also, don’t forget! Daylight Saving Time will come to an end this weekend (officially at 2am Sunday), so that means it’s time to turn our clocks back 1 hour before heading to bed Saturday night. Sunrise on Saturday will be at 7:30, and the sun will set at 5:38. Sunrise on Sunday will be at 6:31, but it will set quite early at 4:37! It is also a good time to change the battery in your smoke detectors and CO detectors now that we are heading into the heating season. We want to make sure all devices are working properly.
NEXT WEEK…
Next week, our dry and storm-free stretch continues. The big headline will the transition to warmer than normal weather, as temps head back into the 60s!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
