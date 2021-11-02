TONIGHT…
***A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for interior portions of Fairfield County. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for interior portions of New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties***
Cloud have been slow to erode, but the should do so as we head through the overnight hours. This will allow temperatures to dip to frost levels in many outlying areas of interior CT. Low will range from 27-33 inland and from 33-37 at the shoreline. If you have any outdoor plants that could be damaged by frost, you may want to cover them or bring them indoors.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, FRIDAY…
High pressure will be well established over the Northeast during the middle and end of the week. That means our stretch of dry weather continues, but temperatures will average below normal.
Tomorrow will be a brighter day. Under a mostly sunny sky and with a light northwesterly breeze., temperature peak between 50 and 55. Tomorrow night will be clear and quite chilly with lows 25-35. Many outlying areas could experience a hard freeze.
Thursday will start out sunny, but we will see an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon as a storm passes well offshore from Southern New England. It is shaping up to be a chilly day with highs only in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Another frost or freeze is likely Thursday night with lows 25-35.
Friday will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will remain below normal. Highs will be in the lower 50s, but the wind will be light. The coldest weather of the week will likely occur late Friday night. The combination of a clear sky and a light wind will result in temperatures dipping into the 20s in many outlying areas.
THE WEEKEND…
Daylight Saving Time will come to an end this weekend so that means we’ll be turning our clocks back 1 hour at bedtime Saturday night. Sunrise on Saturday will be at 7:30, and the sun will set at 5:38. Sunrise on Sunday will be at 6:31, but it will set quite early at 4:37! It is also a good time to change the battery in your smoke detectors and CO detectors now that we are heading into the heating season. We want to make sure all devices are working properly.
At least it is shaping up to be a nice weekend with high pressure remaining in place, deflecting storms from moving into CT. The sky will be mostly sunny Saturday and the air will be seasonably cool with highs in the mid-50s. Another storm will move off the East Coast on Sunday, and this one may track a little closer to Southern New England. For now, the guidance models are keeping the rain to our south, but there may be quite a bit of cloud cover. Highs should range from 55-60. Should the storm take a more northerly track, rain could reach Southern New England. We’ll keep you updated over the coming days.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Unlike this week, temperatures will average above normal most of next week. Monday should be mostly sunny and comfortable with lows in the 30s and highs 60-65. Tuesday should be partly sunny and even milder with highs in the mid to upper 60s!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon
-------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
