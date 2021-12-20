MONDAY RECAP…
As expected, this morning was quite cold --- in fact, it was the coldest it has been since the spring! The temperature dropped below 20, officially to 17, at Bradley Int'l Airport (the climate station for the Hartford Area). The last time the temperature was in the teens for the Hartford Area, when the low was 15, was March 16th.
During the afternoon, under abundant sunshine, temperatures peaked in the low to mid-30s, about 5 degrees below average.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT...
The evening will be chilly across the state as temperatures slowly drop from the 30s into the 20s, and fortunately the wind isn’t a big factor to make it feel substantially colder. Overnight, due to a light southwesterly flow, temperatures only bottom out in the mid to upper 20s (more in line with what is considered typical for this time of year).
THE REST OF THE WEEK...
At one point, the days leading up to Christmas were going to relatively quiet. Things have changed.
First and foremost, tomorrow we kick off astronomical winter with the solstice at 10:59 in the morning. As the day progresses, we’ll see high clouds dim or filter the sunshine. By the afternoon, temperatures trend back above average, peaking between 40 and 45. The brief warm-up is compliments of that southwesterly flow that increases as high pressure moves offshore and a cold front approaches from the west. When the front passes through the region, it will do so dry.
Then, a coastal storm to our south now could clip Southern New England Tuesday night, into early Wednesday as it heads out to sea. If it comes far enough west, with temperatures near or below freezing (especially inland), we’ll have a light wintry mix or pockets of freezing rain that could lead to slick travel for the morning commute. Elsewhere there will be rain. Precipitation ends by late morning with clearing getting underway thereafter. During the afternoon, we’ll see a brighter sky and highs near or just above 40.
Thursday is a dry, brighter, but breezy day with highs near normal (in the upper 30s). Friday, a warm front could trigger some light snow or flurries in the morning. Otherwise, Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy with highs near 40.
CHRISTMAS WEEKEND…
While Christmas Eve will be primarily dry, Christmas looks to feature a storm system that could start with a little snow before switching to rain. We’re still several days out, and there is still uncertainty surrounding precipitation type, duration, and timing. If you're desiring snow, then the GFS is the model to pick as it is indicating a few hours of snow in the morning before changing to a mix and eventually rain. The European model, however, has a milder solution calling for all rain and no snow. Time will tell as we fine tune things in the coming days. By the afternoon, scattered showers persist, but temperatures trend milder, peaking at least in the lower 40s.
Sunday should be dry with temps hitting the lower 40s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. However, it will be a bit breezy.
NEXT WEEK…
As of now, next Monday looks dry. We’re calling for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 30s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
