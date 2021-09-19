THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure over New England tonight ensures mostly clear skies. There won’t be enough moisture to create widespread fog. This can happen with an atypically strong high pressure. Areas from Hartford to Enfield may have enough moisture sourced from the Connecticut River to get some patch fog going. Temperatures will rapidly fall into the 50s and 40s for higher terrain.
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
High pressure will slowly migrate east through this two-day span. Monday will feature plenty of blue skies and above average temperatures despite the cool start. Southeast winds start to kick up on Tuesday morning underneath the high pressure. This could raise dew points high enough for some widespread fog. Plan some extra time for commutes at or before sunrise. Any fog that develops will burn off by the afternoon and leave us with partly sunny skies. This will be our last rain-free day in New England and a farewell to the dry air.
MIDWEEK RAIN…
Moisture and temperatures will inch higher on Wednesday and give us a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. The humidity will be noticeable, especially when the skies briefly clear out.
Rain chances increase on Thursday as a deeper layer of moisture is pulled into Connecticut. Showers and thunderstorms will be hit-or-miss. There will be little to no sunshine on Thursday with a steady afternoon breeze.
Even though we have a cold front on the way, the chance for thunderstorms looks isolated. The contrast in temperatures isn’t that steep. The system is trending more north, and if that is the case, this would limit our rainfall totals. We’re still expecting widespread rain and gusts on Friday, but it’s too soon to determine other specifics. Friday stands as our best shot at rain this week.
WEEKEND…
The forecast confidence dips lower for the weekend. It should presumably be calmer, but more isolated showers are not out of the question on Saturday or Sunday. I put us down for dry conditions this upcoming weekend with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be near average in the lower 70s.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
CONFIRMED TORNADO IN COVENTRY...
The National Weather Service surveyed damage caused by thunderstorms that moved across the state early in the morning of Thursday, September 9th. They determined a weak tornado touched down in Coventry at approximately 4:10 am. It was an EF-0 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 75 mph. The maximum path width was 75 yards, and the path length was 0.75 miles. The tornado caused damage to trees, but no homes were damaged, and thankfully no one was injured!
We’ve now had 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this year. A weak EF-0 tornado touched down in Kent on April 21st. It was the earliest tornado on record for Connecticut! An EF-0 tornado touched down in Somers on July 18th. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Thompson on August 19th.
"Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved"
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
