TODAY & TOMORROW…
High pressure will slowly migrate east through this two-day span. Today will feature plenty of blue skies and above average temperatures despite the cool start. Southeast winds start to kick up on tomorrow morning underneath the high pressure. This could raise dew points high enough for some widespread fog overnight tonight and tomorrow morning. Plan some extra time for commutes at or before sunrise tomorrow. Any fog that develops will burn off by mid-morning, leaving us with mostly sunny skies.
MIDWEEK RAIN…
Moisture and temperatures will inch higher on Wednesday and give us a chance for isolated showers. The humidity will be more noticeable.
Rain chances increase on Thursday as a deeper layer of moisture is pulled into Connecticut. You can expect showers, even a few thunderstorms during the day. There will be little to no sunshine on Thursday with a steady afternoon breeze.
We’re expecting rain to end by Friday late morning, then we should see partly sunny skies during the afternoon.
WEEKEND…
The forecast confidence dips lower for the weekend. It should presumably be calmer, but more isolated showers are not out of the question on Saturday or Sunday. We're going for dry conditions this upcoming weekend with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be near average in the lower 70s.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Scot Haney
-----------------------------------
CONFIRMED TORNADO IN COVENTRY...
The National Weather Service surveyed damage caused by thunderstorms that moved across the state early in the morning of Thursday, September 9th. They determined a weak tornado touched down in Coventry at approximately 4:10 am. It was an EF-0 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 75 mph. The maximum path width was 75 yards, and the path length was 0.75 miles. The tornado caused damage to trees, but no homes were damaged, and thankfully no one was injured!
We’ve now had 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this year. A weak EF-0 tornado touched down in Kent on April 21st. It was the earliest tornado on record for Connecticut! An EF-0 tornado touched down in Somers on July 18th. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Thompson on August 19th.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.