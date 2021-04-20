NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Today will be stellar, weather-wise! Under a mostly sunny sky, temps top out warmer than yesterday… above 70 for many towns inland (75 is possible in a few spots), 65-70 at the shoreline. Tomorrow, a storm system arrives. While there could be some showers during the first half of the day, the best chance for rain and thunderstorms will come late afternoon into the early evening hours. Some storms could be strong (perhaps severe, over western CT). Behind a cold front, temperatures trend MUCH cooler Thursday. Highs then will only be near 50, the wind will be intense too (gusts 40+ mph).
We’ll end the week on a nice note, as we’ll see a mostly sunny sky with temps topping out near 60. While breezy, it won’t be as windy as Thursday. For the weekend, our forecast is on track: Saturday is the pick of the 2-day period, sunshine and near 70. Then Sunday still looks soggy with rain likely, temps only peak near 60.
Mark
TODAY, 04/20/21…
Today will be the nicest day of the week! While temperatures reached the mid to upper 60s yesterday, highs today will be in the lower 70s in many locations! The sky will be sunny this morning, then some clouds will mix in during the afternoon.
After a partly cloudy evening, the sky will become cloudy tonight. Lows will be in the 40s.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
A storm system will move into New England tomorrow, and it will drag a cold front across Connecticut during the afternoon and early evening. There will be a chance for a shower in the morning, but showers are more likely during the afternoon. Some showers will produce heavy downpours, and some lightning and thunder. In advance of the cold front, a strong south-southwest wind could gust to 35-45 mph tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s.
The wind will switch to the northwest in the wake of the cold front by tomorrow evening, and that’s when temperatures will plummet. They’ll drop into the 40s and 30s during the evening, then bottom out in the upper 20s and 30s by dawn Thursday!
Thursday will be windy and chilly with highs only in the 40s and lower 50s. It will feel more like March again! A brisk west-northwest wind will make it feel even colder. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine.
The sky will become mainly clear Thursday night. It is going to be another chilly night with lows mostly in the 30s.
FRIDAY…
The unseasonably chilly weather won’t last long. Temperatures will rebound to the upper 50s and lower 60s by Friday afternoon. It’ll be a pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies, and a dry west-northwest breeze.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF APRIL…
Saturday will be an awesome day for outdoor activities! Strong late April sunshine will send temperatures rising to 65-70 away from the coast. There will be a breeze, but it won’t be too strong.
Many of the guidance models are forecasting rain on Sunday courtesy of a developing coastal storm. The storm will move off the coast of Virginia or North Carolina, then it will move out to sea to the south of New England. It is possible the heaviest rain will remain to our south, but we don’t know for sure at this point. We are forecasting highs near 60, but with a steady rain and cool northeast wind, temperatures could stay in the 50s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
By Monday, the storm will be gone. It should be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
