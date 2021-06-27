TODAY...
Today will be even hotter than yesterday. We're expected a high of 94 degrees in the Hartford area. Factor in the humidity, and the feels like temperature could approach 100 or higher today. Dew point values are in the 70 degree range, and that is the oppressive category. Most of us will be dry and sunny through the day, but a slight chance of thunderstorms will be most likely west of I-91.
Tonight will be warm and muggy with overnight lows in the middle 70s.
Tomorrow, Tuesday will be a similar hot and humid day. Temperatures will easily break the 90s again. We’re expecting widespread heat indices above 100. The odds of rain and thunder are higher. The weather will be almost identical on Wednesday, but the heat will back off as the high drifts farther away.
Upper level dynamics may be favorable for organized thunderstorms on Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, the odds of rain goes higher. While severe weather is possible, it doesn’t appear too likely this week. Localized flooding could be possible if some of these thunderstorms are slow movers.
INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND
The holiday weekend will feature near average temperatures and a chance for rain both days! Saturday’s odds of rain are greatest. The timing for potential thunderstorms on Independence Day should be in the late afternoon.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis, Melissa Cole
--------------------------
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, lasting from June 5th to the 9th … chronologically, at Bradley International Airport, the highs were 92, 94, 95, 92 and 90. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, at Bridgeport the high of 86 on Saturday, the 5th, tied the record that was originally set in 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday, the 6th, shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set last year.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
