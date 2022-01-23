TODAY...
After another cold start, we’ll be just shy of freezing for a high temperature. It’ll be breezy by the afternoon, which will make it feel like it’s in the 20s. There is a chance for passing flurries this evening, but they should end my midnight. A coating or less is expected.
THE WEEK AHEAD...
Monday will start off with calmer winds, but it’ll be another cold day. We should see some peeks of sunshine, especially in the afternoon. A warm front late Monday night may bring some isolated snow showers. As the core of this weak system rolls through Tuesday morning, there is a better chance of accumulating snow. Accumulations would be light, and this part of the forecast may not pan out if the system weakens or travels farther north. Tuesday will be noticeably warmer, and our only day above 32 degrees.
Wednesday brings the colder air and a breeze. We’re back to familiar territory with a cold start and finish to the day. Thursday could be yet another round of single digit low temperatures. Friday could bring similarly brutal cold.
The next deep trough ejection will take place next weekend. It appears that this larger system will get deflected out sea like the last one. I put us down for isolated mixed precipitation and a high of 35 on Saturday. If we get any rain or snow, it would be in Eastern Connecticut. It’ll be breezy and cold next weekend.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis, Melissa Cole
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
