THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Arctic air is in the process of moving into CT on a gusty north-northwesterly wind. This evening, wind chill value go from the single digits to below zero. The worst of the wind and cold comes tomorrow near sunrise, when it could feel more like 10 to 25° below zero! In the Litchfield Hills, the wind chill could go to -30! When it comes to the actual air temperature, we’re forecasting lows in the single digits inland, low teens at the shoreline.
A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect through Saturday morning.
THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND…
After the dangerous combo of cold and wind tomorrow morning the wind subsides as the day moves forward. Fortunately, we’ll see plenty of sunshine. On the flipside, temperatures only peak in the teens Saturday afternoon!
As high pressure builds overhead the wind goes calm tomorrow night, in tandem with a clear sky and some lingering snow cover, we’re forecasting lows in the single digits (perhaps near or below zero in the usual colder spots). By Sunday afternoon, a nice rebound is on tap as highs reach the 20s during the afternoon hours. While most of the day will be bright, clouds will increase toward and after sunset as a coastal storm approaches. At night, snow becomes likely, and it could be moderate to heavy once it gets going. Based on the storm’s path, to our west, milder air gets drawn into the system. This means as early as daybreak Monday, there will be a transition over to a mix then rain. For areas northwest of I-84, in the higher elevations, we anticipate plowable snow: 4 to 6” with locally higher amounts. Along and near I-84 including the Hartford Area, we’re forecasting 2-4” … then for areas southeast of I 84r coastal and southeastern CT, we anticipate a slushy accumulation of up to 2”. It will also be windy, with gusts 45+ mph possible that could lead to isolated power outages. A Coastal Flood Watch is up for the shoreline Sunday night into Monday, due to the strong easterly wind that will pile water into the Sound. During the high tide cycles, flooding will be possible.
We’re still about 2 days out, so the track can still shift… and even a minor jog east or west could have big implications for Connecticut. We’ll keep you updated all weekend long!
NEXT WEEK…
Once we get past MLK, Jr Monday, next week looks quiet. Tuesday through Thursday will be fairly seasonable. Outside of some flurries Wednesday night into early Thursday, we’re not anticipating any substantial chances for precipitation. By Friday, another shot of colder air arrives.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-----------------------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
