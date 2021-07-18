THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
***A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham Counties through 11 PM***
The threat for flooding is present tonight, but it is not on the scale of Saturday. Isolated downpours will be possible near the Massachusetts border through the evening. Low lying and poor drainage areas may flood if there is a downpour. Additional rain totals up to an inch should be hyper-localized. Temperatures will be able to fall into the lower 60s tonight.
EARLY WEEK…
The moisture content of the atmosphere will shift to seasonable on Monday. The dew points will fall into the 60s on Monday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day across the state. Tuesday will be a day off from the action. I put us down for a slight chance of rain with partly cloudy skies. Heat and humidity will climb setting the stage for Wednesday.
A cold front should strike our humid air mass on Wednesday giving us another round of heavy rain. This would be a concerning situation for flooding even if we didn’t have swollen streams and rivers. Given the saturation, some areas may flood slightly quicker. There should be one main round of rain sometime in the afternoon or evening. Strong to severe winds can be expected from the line of storms that will form. Isolated flash flooding of poor drainage areas is possible. Overall, the statewide waterways should have enough time in between systems to avoid moderate or major flooding this week. Floods should continue to be isolated.
EARLY WEEK…
We may be on alert for a NICE day on Thursday. After Wednesday’s front, dry northwest winds should give us dew points in the 50s with temperatures in the 80s. As long as we don’t get any fog or high clouds, this could be a perfect day.
Friday appears to bring another front with the potential of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Two days after the heavy rain on Wednesday, there could be more flooding concerns. For now, this event does not look as threatening as Wednesday.
Saturday should be the nicer day of the weekend. Humidity could be on the rise, but I don’t have any rain chances. Temperatures should be near normal in the lower 80s. There is a slight chance of rain on Sunday, but the forecast by then is unclear.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
