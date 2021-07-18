SUNDAY...
***A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for northern counties of Connecticut***
We are waking up to some scattered rain and even some isolated storms through our state this morning! At around 7AM, lightning was reported in Essex and North Lyme. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and 70s and dewpoints are continuing to feel sticky and humid. Overnight in some areas we picked up an additional 1.5 inches of rain from those storms. Unfortunately, if you are completely done with the rain-- we have more chances on the way for today and the week ahead.
Some northern areas got slammed with 3 inches of rain + yesterday, that happens to be the same area we have the greatest threat for additional rainfall for today. It looks like a slow moving low pressure system will remain very close to Connecticut today, therefore we are expecting scattered showers and even isolated storms through the day. We also have a **FLOOD WARNING** for several areas of Litchfield, Tolland and Windham county for this morning. Temperatures will be near/ at 80 degrees for today in the greater Hartford area and in the 70s along the shoreline. However, we won't see a washout today by any means- and some areas will see mostly cloud cover and even a little bit of sun.
Tonight, some of those scattered showers continue as we head into a cloudy Monday and more unsettled weather for early next week.
NEXT WEEK…
Showers are in the forecast for Monday and there is a chance of storms and showers for both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. The jet stream will dive southward over the Eastern United States, and a trough of low pressure will dominate over New England. We will see stretches of dry weather followed by occasional rain and all three days we can expect humidity to still be muggy and even oppressive at times.
The normal, or average, high for the Greater Hartford Area is usually 86 degrees around this time of year. We will remain pretty seasonal through all of next week with daytime high temperatures averaging in the mid- low 80s.
Thursday looks like a nice day with a good amount of sunshine and lower humidity. Friday we could see some showers and the weekend ahead looks nice. Stay tuned!
Lorin Richardson
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
