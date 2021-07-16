***A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for northern counties of Connecticut***
It now looks like low pressure will remain very close to Connecticut on Sunday. Therefore, there will be a chance for showers in the morning and during the afternoon. A thunderstorm is possible as well. The air will likely be cooler. If parts of the state get into a north or northeasterly flow, temperatures could very well stay in the 70s for highs.
NEXT WEEK…
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast from time to time most of next week. The one day that may be completely dry is Thursday. A large ridge of high pressure will dominate over the Western United States and that means more unwelcome heat for that part of the country. Meanwhile, the jet stream will dive southward over the Eastern United States, and a trough of low pressure will dominate over New England. This is an unsettled pattern for us. While showers and storms will threaten from time to time, there will also be lengthy periods of dry weather too. This pattern will also keep temperatures in check with readings at or below July norms. Daytime highs are expected to be in the low and middle 80s. The normal, or average, high for the Greater Hartford Area is now 86 degrees. Nighttime lows will be in the 60s, but the mercury could dip closer to 60 degrees by Thursday morning.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.