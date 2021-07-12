***A FLASH FLOOD WATCH HAS BEEN POSTED FOR THE ENTIRE STATE THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING***
MONDAY…
The entire state is under a Flash Flood Watch from this afternoon to Tuesday morning.
Between the storms we had last week, and Tropical Storm Elsa, Connecticut is saturated! And unfortunately, we have several waves of rain and storms expected today, starting with this morning and ending overnight.
During the morning commute, expect off and on showers. As we head into the afternoon, some strong storms may develop. Again, not every town will see storms, but the ones that do will get hit with heavy rain and possible damaging winds.
Should you be stuck in the path of one of these storms, be prepared to drive through slower than usual traffic, road ponding, and possibility flooded roadways. Do not drive through a flooded street.
TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY…
Showers could be heavy at times overnight, but will tend to end by Tuesday morning. This will be another day of mostly cloudy skies and below average temperatures. High temperatures will probably fail to reach 80 across the state. Staying humid.
The wind will turn more southerly or southwesterly by midweek as high pressure moves away to the east of New England. Therefore, a significant warming trend is expected. Temperatures should reach the 80s on Wednesday with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.
Thursday and Friday are looking optimistically dry at this point, with a fair amount of sunshine (fingers crossed!) Highs will approach 90 and the heat index will be intense for those days thanks to our high humidity.
WEEKEND…
The chance of rain is likely at some point this upcoming weekend. We can expect showers and thunderstorms. For now, Saturday looks like the most likely timeframe.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
