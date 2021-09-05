THIS EVENING & TONIGHT...
Skies will remain overcast as the south winds keep bringing ocean air into Connecticut. Showers will be light, and the precipitation intensity will dwindle through the evening. The high pressure probably won’t arrive in time for any fog to develop. Spot showers will be possible through sunrise in Eastern Connecticut. Skies will start to clear for the western half of the state first.
LABOR DAY…
A few showers may survive into sunrise but expect Labor Day to be nice and dry! The sun will be out by the late morning. There could be some daytime heating and subsequent showers that the models aren’t identifying. Temperatures will be warmer near 80. The northwest winds will be noticeable in the afternoon. This will complement the warm temperatures nicely, but it may be a bit breezy for a campfire.
REST OF THE WEEK…
High pressure returns on Tuesday giving us blue skies and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s.
The next wave arrives on Wednesday and will likely bring some showers to the state. The setup looks conducive for strong thunderstorms for the Appalachia from Pennsylvania to Vermont. Litchfield County is more likely to see rain or thunderstorms on this day. Any thunderstorms elsewhere in Connecticut should be isolated. It will be much more humid as the winds turn to the south. There will be some sunshine, so folks working outside will feel the heat. Showers could linger into Thursday morning as the front dives southeast. Thursday evening and Friday will have lower dew points and near average temperatures.
All signs point to a beautiful second weekend of September. Another high pressure will settle into the region for Saturday and Sunday. The highs will dip slightly on Saturday into the mid or lower 70s. There will be plenty of sun. Enjoy this weekend! We are losing nearly three minutes of daylight per day! The equinox is right around the corner.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
--------------------------------------
IDA/FLOODING UPDATE...
The remnants of once Hurricane Ida brought an excessive, record amount of rain that led to widespread flooding. The scope was large, from basement flooding to poor drainage/low-lying areas. Area rivers have also reached and exceeded their banks. Generally, communities across CT picked up at least 3 to 5” of rain, with some areas along the shoreline and across Fairfield County reaching and exceeding 8 inches! While there were numerous tornado warnings in the Northeast (including Southern New England), the Nutmeg State escaped with none.
Here are some of the top 24 hour rain totals:
Ansonia: 8.72"
Uncasville: 8.58"
Stamford: 8.01"
Norwich: 7.51"
Old Lyme: 7.50"
East Lyme: 7.36"
This substantial amount of rain came atop an already saturated ground from Fred and Henri. We are coming off the 4th wettest August on record and the 3rd wettest meteorological summer (June, July, August).
It should go without saying, but if you see a flooded road, do not cross it! Turn around and find an alternate route. 6" of rapidly moving water could carry a person away. 12" of rapidly moving water could carry a car away, and 18-24" of rapidly moving water could carry and van or a SUV away!
----------------------------------
HENRI RECAP...
Henri made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island at 12:15pm Sunday as a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
Vernon hit the rainfall jackpot with a report of 6.02" and another report of 6.5". Rainfall totals increased Monday with additional rainfall and tropical downpours. The peak wind gust reported in the state on Sunday was 53 mph in Groton.
THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF HURRICANE BOB…
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 30 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, September 4th, there have been 24 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and 8 days in August. By this time last year, there were already 39 days with a high of at least 90 degrees (achieving the record for most 90-degree days in a year)!
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
