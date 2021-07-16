THE WEEKEND…
***A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for much of Connecticut from this afternoon to late tonight/ tomorrow morning***
Rinse and repeat! This morning we saw some isolated rain pass through portions of our state. It is a muggy and warm start with temperatures in the 70s and dewpoints in the 60s and 70s. We are expecting this morning to be mostly dry, cloudy and see some peaks of sunshine but that will change quickly early afternoon- that's when showers and storms will fire up once again.
As a frontal boundary drifts across New England this weekend with low pressure nearby, we are expecting to see another 1-2 inches of rainfall for some areas. We don't need the rain-- in fact we are already the 4th wettest July over the past 116 years (and we are only about halfway through the month!) Our total accumulated rainfall thus far for the month is 8.23" at Bradley International. With more rain in the forecast- there is a risk of localized flash flooding of urban areas and near streams.
We also are in the marginal and even slight risk category for strong to severe storms for today, with our greatest threat being the potential for damaging wind up to 60 MPH and torrential downpours. However, according to the Storm Prediction Center, there is a chance for an isolated tornado somewhere in Southern New England. Our highs will be in the low-mid 80s and the humidity will stick around.
On and off rain continues for Sunday with low pressure staying close by. Lingering showers are expected as an upper trough remains to our west and a front approaches from New York. Highs will be in the low 70s, however the air will still feel oppressively humid in some spots.
NEXT WEEK…
Our unsettled weather pattern continues for next week... We have some breaks but also several chances of showers and potential for isolated storms almost everyday with the exception of Thursday! It seems as if several fronts will stall near our region and a trough of low pressure will dominate over New England.
Temperatures will be in the 80s for the week ahead, Monday has a chance of showers.. Tuesday and Wednesday both a chance of storms/ showers in the afternoon. Fronts look like they get pushed offshore on Thursday and that will be the driest day of the week with a good amount of sunshine!
Lorin Richardson
This pattern will also keep temperatures in check with readings at or below July norms. Daytime highs are expected to be in the low and middle 80s. The normal, or average, high for the Greater Hartford Area is now 86 degrees. Nighttime lows will be in the 60s, but the mercury could dip closer to 60 degrees by Thursday morning.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
FRIDAY RECAP…
The temperature reached at least 92 degrees at Bradley International Airport this afternoon. Therefore, today is the 3rd day this month with a high of at least 90 degrees, and the 14th day this year. Up until this time last year, we had 13 days with highs in the 90s, but that total soared to 39 days by the end of the summer! That is the all-time record for the Greater Hartford Area. Hopefully, we won’t set a new record this year. That will be hard to do!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
