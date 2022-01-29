THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Snow will continue in Central and Eastern Connecticut through 9 PM and taper off into flurries by midnight. Winter storm and blizzard warnings come to an end tonight, but it will still be windy through midnight. There is still the possibility of blowing snow through this point, so there could be slippery roads anywhere in Connecticut even after the snow comes to an end. Less traveled roads will still be slippery in the morning.
***WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for Litchfield County through Sunday morning***
EARLY WEEK…
Sunday will be almost as cold as the storm. Temperature’s will start off in the single digits with subzero wind chills. The afternoon will bring calmer winds with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 20s.
Monday is the coldest morning of the forecast, but it’ll turn out to be much nicer because of the calm winds. There will be plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be closer to average. Tuesday will be a standard January day! Increasing clouds will become likely as temperatures climb.
LATE WEEK…
Wednesday will be the first pattern change we’ve had in four weeks, which will allow temperatures to soar into the mid-40s. Rain is likely on Thursday. We may see showers from start to finish. It’ll be unseasonably warm on Thursday as highs reach 50 inland. The timing of the precipitation will change, but for now, we expect some mixed precipitation on the tail end of Friday morning’s cold front. It will be a cold, but dry following weekend.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
-------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
(7) comments
This is hardly a storm, Haney Hiney did it again!
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.