THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Flurries have started in the Litchfield Hills and will migrate slowly across the state tonight. Most places can expect a fresh coating for tomorrow morning. This will have little to no impact on the drive tomorrow morning. Remember that this coating could hide ice on driveways and sidewalks. Our lows will be in the teens again. The winds will be light.
EARLY WEEK…
A weak clipper system will move across New England on Monday night. Most of Monday will be cloudy and breezy. There could be isolated flurries. Light snow is more promising after midnight and Tuesday morning. It’s likely the northwest and northeast hills will get at least a dusting. Nothing to one inch will be possible for the Tuesday morning commute. The highs will climb into the mid-30s, so any slippery roads will be temporary.
LATE WEEK…
Wednesday brings the colder air and a breeze. We’re back to familiar territory with a cold start and finish to the day. Thursday could be yet another round of single digit low temperatures. Thursday will be the coldest part of the forecast, and Friday will be more tolerable.
The next deep trough ejection will take place next weekend. It appears that this larger system will get deflected out sea like the last one. Guidance compared to yesterday indicates even less of a chance for snow this weekend. New England will likely be in the wind field of the storm, so expect a breezy start to the weekend. Temperatures will be below average near 32 degrees, but at least we are dodging another winter storm.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
