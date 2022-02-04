UPDATE...
Latest guidance looks a bit better for this morning's commute. Freezing temperatures and subsequent icy roads may not occur until noon. Litchfield County, surrounding towns, and the far northeast corner will have a swifter shift to a wintry mix. Areas in northern Connecticut remain the most at risk for black ice and accumulations.
***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM Friday***
***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Litchfield County from 7 PM Thursday to 5 PM Friday***
TODAY...
Rain continues this morning. The snowpack along with the warm, ocean air is creating fog across the state. Spray from cars and the fog is making travel on highways difficult. Give yourself extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you this morning. Temperatures are unbelievably mild to start, some towns are in the lower 50s. However, the winds are rotating out of the north right now and the cold air will be here later this morning.
Around 10 AM, rain should become freezing rain, because temperatures will drop to the freezing mark. Fortunately, the heaviest rain will have come to and end, but most of the state will be getting light or moderate freezing rain. It'll be slippery through the late morning and afternoon due to a steady supply of light freezing rain or sleet. Sleet is most likely in the afternoon and should be enough for a coating in Northern Connecticut. Some light snow showers may follow this afternoon. As it gets colder, the precipitation will get lighter. By the time we get to 5 PM, there should be very little sleet or snow falling. The roads will remain frosty overnight as we drop into the teens.
THE WEEKEND…
The icy mush that remains on the roads Friday evening will turn into ice for Saturday morning. Fortunately, it'll be a sunny start to the weekend. Once we get a couple of hours of sun on the roads, travel conditions will improve. The temperatures drop even further Saturday night into Sunday morning, into the single digits. The winds will back off, so that's some good news.
NEXT WEEK…
A weak system may drift into Connecticut Monday night or Tuesday. It's unclear if this would deliver rain or snow. It depends on how far north or south the system travels and what time of the day it arrives. If we dodge this system, then we'll be looking at a week of dry and seasonably cold weather.
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
It’ll be a mild start to the day. It’ll be nearly 50 degrees if you woke up early enough! The cold northerly winds will drop us down to freezing by noon. When that occurs, there will be a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Untreated roads will become slippery. Even treated roads could get overwhelmed by pockets of moderate freezing rain. If you need to travel, drive slow. The wintry mix will taper off in the evening, and we will be stuck underneath overcast skies. It’ll be in the 20s Friday afternoon, then it’ll drop into the teens for Saturday morning!
After a few hours of Saturday’s sun, the roads will be good to go. It’ll be even colder for Sunday morning, but the winds will back off. We may see some afternoon clouds for the end of the weekend.
The beginning of the workweek will feature milder conditions. There is a chance a weak system could go through Connecticut on Monday or Tuesday. Depending on the timing, it could be rain or snow. Either way, it won’t amount to much.
