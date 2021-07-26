TONIGHT…
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of Northern Connecticut and Northern Middlesex County until 11:00 this evening. This is due to ground level smoke from distant wildfires out west. The smoke is causing poor air quality, and it is reducing the visibility. The smoke and haze will also cause an unusual sunset this evening. Otherwise, it’ll be a pleasant night. Most of the state is getting a break from the high humidity thanks to a northwesterly flow. Temperatures will drop back through the 80s then into 70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.
THE FINAL DAYS OF JULY…
Changes in the weather will be frequent as we transition from July to August. This coming Sunday is August 1st. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and hot. Highs will be near 90 over interior portions of the state. Beach temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will be moderate. There may still be some smoke and haze, but how much is hard to predict at this time. A cold front will stir up scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for damaging winds. However, this will be more the exception than the rule. The storms will weaken after sunset. Cooler, drier air will then overspread the state after midnight, and temperatures will dip into the upper 50s and 60s by dawn.
Wednesday is shaping up to be a pleasant day. Morning clouds will give way to a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs will be near 80, and the humidity will be comfortably low.
Another cold front will move into New England on Thursday. Therefore, there will be a risk for showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon. It won’t be too warm with highs in the lower 80s expected, but the air will turn more humid. A northwesterly flow will usher cooler, drier air into the state Thursday night and Friday. That means the week will end on a very pleasant note! Temperatures will dip to 55-65 by late Thursday night. Friday will be mostly sunny and refreshing with a dry northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The coolest weather over the next 7 days will come late Friday night. That’s when the mercury will bottom out in the 50s across much of the state!
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday is shaping up to be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. Highs will range from the upper 70s at the coast to the lower 80s over interior portions of the state.
Another cold front will move into New England on Sunday, and that means there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms. While sunshine will be limited, temperatures could reach the low and middle 80s. A southerly flow in advance of the front will bring higher humidity to the state.
The last time we had a dry weekend (Saturday & Sunday) was over the last weekend of June (the 26th and 27th).
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------
JULY RAIN…
So far, at Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there has been measurable rain on 17 of the 26 days this month. The total, to date, stands at 9.87” …making July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and they date back to 1905). If an additional 1.38” falls over the next 5 days, the month would go into the books as the wettest July on record!
SOMERS TORNADO…
On Sunday evening (July 18th), a tornado traveled through the town of Somers. The National Weather Service estimated the wind to have reached 80 mph, classifying it as an EF-0 tornado. It was on the ground from 6:11 to 6:18pm and covered a distance of 1.9 miles (at a point, was 75 yards wide). There was damage, but fortunately no injuries.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.