NEW INFORMATION as of 4am:
A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect all day Saturday for our four Southern Counties and Tolland and Windham
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
After a very frigid start, today will be a good day to do any preparations for the upcoming nor’easter this weekend. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures during the afternoon peak between 25 and 30. Fortunately, with high pressure overhead, the wind will be much calmer.
As we close out the week Friday, we’ll see more clouds than sunshine. While a brief snow shower can’t be ruled out, especially tomorrow morning, most of the day will be dry. Highs should range from 30 to 35.
THE WEEKEND…
By daybreak Saturday, snow should begin to overspread the state as a coastal storm approaches from the south. The storm center then passes well offshore. The latest trend indicates a track farther east and this would mean not as much snow or wind here in Connecticut, compared to if it tracked closer to the coast. Regardless, it exits Saturday night.
While initially a track closer to the coast was indicated by the European model, it has shifted a bit to the east. This change in track means the most snow and the strongest wind would be realized over southeastern Massachusetts, the Cape and Islands. This would decrease the likelihood of near-blizzard conditions in Connecticut. This would still produce plowable snow, especially across eastern CT with a cut off heading toward western CT. The wind would also not be nearly *as* strong. Meanwhile, the GFS/American model track is farther offshore (consistently so), and even more so this morning.
Provided we’re still 2 days out, this forecast is subject to change as there will likely be more fluctuations in track, and this could have big implications for us, so stay tuned!
As the storm lifts away Saturday night, the second half of the weekend will feature an increasing amount of sunshine. Temperatures Sunday start in the teens and peak in the mid-20s.
NEXT WEEK…
Next week appears to feature storm-free, sunny weather… also a warming trend! Monday, after starting out in the single digits, temperatures should peak near freezing. Tuesday, we’re forecasting highs in the mid-30s, and by Wednesday we're going for 40 degrees or milder!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
-------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
(6) comments
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
