THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Earlier today, temperatures peaked in in the upper 30s and lower 40s, melting snow that accumulated from last night. This evening, as colder air arrives, residual moisture on untreated surfaces will refreeze and lead to slick spots. Furthermore, the wind will be up out of the northwest, making it feel even colder. Wind chill values go from the 20s into the teens this evening, and then into the single digits and at times below zero by daybreak.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
The big headline in the near-term is the cold and wind as another Arctic air mass moves into the region. Tomorrow, temperatures only reach the upper teens and lower 20s inland, between 20 and 25 at the shoreline. However, the wind will make it feel more like the single digits most of the time. Fortunately, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.
As high pressure builds into the region, Thursday will again be cold, but not as windy. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures peak in the upper 20s and perhaps lower 30s.
Friday, clouds increase and scattered snow shower become likely by evening…
THE WEEKEND…
The big story for the last weekend of January will a coastal storm, and the role it will have on our weather here in Connecticut. Actually, based on what we see now, it’s not a matter of if it will… but how much of an impact it will have on the state. Provided we’re still a few days out, this forecast is subject to change. Currently, we’re calling for snow to ramp up Friday night, toward daybreak Saturday. It will be a long duration event and may not end until after sunset Saturday; and by then, a plowable amount of snow is likely statewide. There’s some uncertainty to the path the storm takes and therefore just how much could add up, also how strong the wind will be and when coastal flooding could be an issue.
Scenario 1, the European model: track is closer to the coast. This would produce the most snow and the strongest wind for Connecticut. Perhaps near blizzard conditions.
Scenario 2, the GFS/American model: track is farther offshore. This would still produce plowable snow, just not *as* much (the axis of heaviest snow would be to our east). The wind would also not be *as* strong.
As the storm lifts away Saturday night, the second half of the weekend will feature an increasing amount of sunshine. Temperatures Sunday start in the teens and peak in the mid-20s.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday and Tuesday appear dry and mostly sunny as high pressure dominates the region. Temperatures will trend milder, with highs back in the low to mid-30s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
