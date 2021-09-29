TONIGHT…
With the NAO (North Atlantic Oscillation) going strongly negative, the jet stream has carved out a deep trough over the northeastern United States. Now, a cut-off low in the upper regions of the atmosphere will plunge southward across New England tonight. This could rotate a few showers into Connecticut through the morning commute. With a deep northwesterly flow, the atmosphere will continue to cool. Temperatures, as of 10p, have already dropped into the 50s statewide. By daybreak, they'll bottom out in the low and mid-40s inland and between 45 and 50 at the shoreline.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
As we close out September tomorrow, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine. There may be a brief shower or sprinkle, but most of the time will be dry. Tomorrow will also be the coolest day of the week with highs 60-65. In fact, temperatures may not rise out of the 50s in the Litchfield Hills.
The sky will become clear tomorrow night, and our autumn chill will become even chillier! Lows will range from 40-45, but 30s are likely in the normally colder locations.
The start of October will be quite pleasant. In fact, Friday will be a beautiful autumn day, under a mostly sunny sky temperatures should peak in the 60s! There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze, as well.
The coldest weather of the week will come Friday night. That’s when the combination of a clear sky and a light wind will allow temperatures to dip into the 30s and lower 40s. There may be a touch of frost in some colder outlying areas.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF OCTOBER…
Hurricane Sam will pass out to sea, well to the east of New England, this weekend (and is no longer a threat to the Canadian Maritimes). There will be some rough surf and rip currents along the ocean facing beaches of Southern New England, but that’s about it.
Saturday will be the pick of the weekend! We'll see a partly to mostly sunny sky, and the chilly air will begin to moderate. After that chilly start, we're forecasting highs near 70... and the wind will be light.
Beyond Saturday, the forecast becomes quite complicated. A developing warm front could spread clouds and rain into the state Sunday afternoon. Not all guidance models are onboard with that scenario, but that is what we are forecasting for now. Highs will be in the 60s.
NEXT WEEK…
The forecast for next week also comes with a low degree of confidence. The frontal boundary may slowly settle to the south of New England, while high pressure moves into Northern New England. If that happens, Connecticut could get stuck in a damp ocean flow. Therefore, we could have periods of rain and drizzle Monday and Tuesday. With abundant cloud cover, rain, and a northeasterly flow, highs could be held to the low or mid-60s. Currently, we are forecasting a partly to mostly cloudy sky for Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s.
The forecast for Sunday and beyond is highly subject to change, but we’ll keep you updated over the coming days!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon
