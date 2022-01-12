TONIGHT…
After a milder day with temperatures peaking above average, they’re slowly dropping from the 30s into the 20s tonight under a mostly cloudy sky.
TOMORROW…
While one surge of Arctic air is behind us --- enjoy tomorrow as temperatures peak in the upper 30s and lower 40s inland, between 40 and 45 at the shoreline (more than 5° above average). This is compliments of a southwesterly flow, despite more clouds than sunshine.
FRIDAY AND THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND…
Friday a coastal storm will pass out to sea, but close enough that it could bring rain or snow as close as the Cape and perhaps Rhode Island. As the storm continues to strengthen and lift away from Southern New England, a northerly wind sends us another shot of Arctic air out of eastern Canada. While temperatures Friday will peak in the 30s, that wind will intensify by the afternoon/evening and temperatures drop. Friday evening wind chill values will go from the teens into the single digits and then subzero. Overnight into Saturday morning they could go *10 to 20* degrees BELOW zero. Because of this dangerous combination of cold and wind, we’re declaring an Alert for that timeframe. Saturday will otherwise feature a mostly sunny sky. As high pressure builds into the region the wind will begin to diminish and by the afternoon, temps only peak in the teens!
By early Sunday morning, under a clear sky and with a calm wind, we’re forecasting temperatures to bottom out in the single digits and perhaps below zero in the usual colder spots! Clouds will increase as the day moves forward; highs will reach the 20s during the afternoon hours. It will be dry until after sunset, then a coastal storm, based on how it tracks, will bring a variety of precipitation types and wind to the area into MLK, Jr. Monday. As of now, that storm moves near or perhaps just west of Southern New England. There’s surprising consistency between the GFS and European models, but keep in mind we’re 4-5 days out and a lot can and will likely change over the coming days. However, as of now, we can say there will be some sort of impact from this coastal storm. The type and amount of precipitation is to be determined, as it will be dictated by the track the storm takes – so stay tuned, we’ll keep you updated as new information comes into the Early Warning Forecast Center. As of now, there could be snow at the onset, that transitions to a mix and then rain. A track farther east would indicate a snowier scenario while any movement farther west means wetter/milder weather.
NEXT WEEK…
Once we get past the long weekend, Tuesday and Wednesday both appear dry and seasonable, as of now.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-----------------------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
