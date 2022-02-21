TONIGHT…
While initially clear, clouds increase toward daybreak. Temperatures have dropped through the 40s into the 30s during the evening hours. They’ll bottom out in the upper 20s and lower 30s overnight.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Tomorrow, temperatures should again peak in the upper 40s if not lower 50s, but highs will not be achieved until later in the day (toward or after sunset). Our Tuesday will also be cloudier; in fact, you’ll need the umbrella as rain becomes likely. Periods of rain will be likely from the afternoon into the evening hours. At times, the rain could be moderate to heavy. By the time it’s done, we’ll see 0.5 to 1.0” fall across the state. Furthermore, it gets breezy as milder air moves into the region.
Temperatures remain steady, then rise tomorrow night – compliments of a strengthening southwesterly flow. By daybreak Wednesday, the rain should be over. Clouds early in the day give way to increasing sunshine as the day moves forward. It’s going to be a very mild, some may argue “warm,” hump day… at least before colder air arrives. We’ll be in record territory: for Hartford, the record of 68 (from 1990) will likely stand; for Bridgeport, it’s 60 (from 2012) and could be in jeopardy. Temperatures should reach the low to mid-60s.. then, from late afternoon into the evening hours, temperatures should drop dramatically.
Thursday is a dry, but mostly cloudy day with highs in the 30s. Then, Friday will look like winter as a storm system brings a variety of precipitation types to Connecticut --- including an icy mix and measurable snow. What type, and for how long… also how much, will be dictated by the track an area of low pressure takes relative to Connecticut. We’re still 4 days out, as we closer to Friday we’ll be able to better fine tune the forecast.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday should be a cold but dry day with highs subfreezing. Sunday, clouds move in, but temperatures trend up a bit, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK…
As of now, Monday looks to be dry but cold with highs only in the 20s!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
(9) comments
Idiots in wannabe race cars ??? Please expand on your derogatory comment please ,young lady .
OMG - sooo need more of these Winter Storms. Found such improved sleep and felt better rested NOT HAVING TO LISTEN TO IDIOTS AND THEIR LITTLE WANNABE RACECARS blatting away (as if it were to anyone's benefit)
C'mon wintery winterness.
This is hardly a storm, Haney Hiney did it again!
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
