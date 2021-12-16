THURSDAY RECAP…
As expected, it was a day of record-setting warmth! Not only was the record for December 16th reached, but also well surpassed, with a high of 63 at Bradley Airport (where official records for Hartford are measured). For comparison, 63 is the normal high for April 20th! The prior record of 60 was set in 1971, the normal for the date is 40.
The record of 64 degrees for Bridgeport stands (also from 1971), as the temperature only peaked at 56.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, temperatures this evening will remain mild, in the 50s. Then, overnight, we’re not anticipating a big drop… by daybreak, expect lows within a few degrees of 50 inland and at the shoreline. While we’re sleeping, there’s a slight chance for an isolated shower as a weak cold front pushes through region (many locations remain dry).
FRIDAY…
Cold air lags behind the front, so that means we get to enjoy one more day of unseasonably mild weather! While unseasonably warm, we won’t be setting any records as temperatures will likely be a few degrees cooler than today… peaking between 55 and 60, under a mostly sunny sky. Additionally, there will be a northwesterly breeze that eventually filters some chillier air into the state.
THE WEEKEND…
Over the weekend, it’s back to December we go (by how it feels, to how it could look). A storm system will bring some precipitation to the state by Saturday morning, it likely starts out as some snow but then transitions over to a wintry and icy mix across northern Connecticut, while switching to rain throughout southern and coastal portions of the state. Where the icy mix develops (the usual colder spots), there could be concern for slick travel from Saturday evening into the night.
Sunday, morning clouds give way to clearing as the system moves offshore. While we’ll see some sunshine, it will be cold with highs in the 30s. Furthermore, a gusty northwest wind will make it feel, at times, more like the 20s!
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will bring a return to quiet weather Monday through Wednesday of next week. Monday will be sunny and cold with highs only in the 30s. Tuesday should be partly to mostly sunny and a little milder with highs in the 40s, same goes for Wednesday. Thursday, there’s a chance for some flurries or a snow shower, but we’re not looking at a big storm by any means.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
--------------------------------------
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.