THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After feeling like May and reaching records levels today: 71 for the Hartford Area (breaking 68 from 1990) and 66 in Bridgeport (well surpassing 60 from 2012), we’re heading back to weather more typical for late February. Temperatures this evening continue their downward fall, through the 40s into the 30s. The wind out the north-northwest will make it feel even colder. Overnight, clouds increase and temperatures bottom out in the mid-20s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
In the wake of today’s cold front, temperatures tomorrow will only reach the mid to upper 30s (about 5 degrees below average for late February). We’ll see more clouds than sunshine, but it will be a dry day.
*** A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for CT (except the immediate shoreline) from Thursday night into Friday evening ***
Tomorrow night, a storm brings snow, initially, to Connecticut. It starts around or after midnight, and the snow could be heavy at times (1”/hr+) as we head toward sunrise Friday. So by the morning commute, we’ll likely have a plowable amount of snow already on the ground. Thereafter, as milder air is drawn into the system aloft, we’ll see a transition over to a wintry mix that could come as far north as the I-84 corridor. We’ll likely see a transition over to a chilly rain along the shoreline and into southeastern CT. Because of this, snow totals over southeastern CT will be reduced compared to areas farther inland and farther west. Much of the interior will 3-6 inches. Regardless, it will be a slushy, messy end to the week. In communities near the MA border and in the Hills of NW and NE CT, where it snows the longest, totals could well exceed 6 inches! Elsewhere, the precipitation likely switches back to snow, briefly, before ending after the evening commute.
Important to note: there is still uncertainty to how much mix vs rain we’ll see, and how far inland/north the transition will take place. Overall, the greatest snow totals will be realized over northern CT with lesser amounts, due to the mixing and/or rain, heading farther southeast of I-84 toward the shoreline.
THE WEEKEND…
For the weekend, both days still appear dry. Saturday will be bright but cold with highs in the lower 30s. Sunday, temperatures peak in the mid to upper 30s, but it won’t be as sunny as clouds overspread the state.
NEXT WEEK…
As of now, Monday looks to be bright but quite cold with highs only in the 20s! Tuesday, temperatures head back into the mid to upper 30s. By Wednesday, they’re back near if not above 40.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
