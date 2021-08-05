NOON UPDATE:
Overcast will break in the afternoon. Coastal winds may start to pick up in that timeframe as well. Pockets of drizzle and light rain can be expected through the next several hours in the eastern half of the state. Temperatures will fail to reach 80 thanks to the cloud cover. The decreasing cloud cover will lead to mostly sunny skies on Friday!
TODAY, 8/5/21
A frontal boundary over southeastern Southern New England will be the focus for showers/drizzle through the morning. The axis of heaviest rain is primarily over Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts. Therefore, we don’t expect any flooding concerns here in Connecticut. The last of the rain showers will move out of Connecticut this afternoon, and some partial clearing is likely along and to the west of the I-91 corridor.
With enough sunshine, temperatures could reach 75-80 over western portions of the state.
FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND...
After today, summer is going to make a strong comeback! With high pressure in place, tomorrow will be mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. However, the humidity will remain in the comfortable range. Friday night will be mainly clear and pleasant with lows in the 60s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, very warm, and a bit muggier. Highs will be in the 80s to possibly near 90 degrees away from the coast. Saturday night will be partly cloudy to clear, and mild with lows in the 60s.
We can expect more of the same on Sunday. Temperatures will rise to near 90 degrees over interior portions of the state and the humidity will continue to inch upward. A weak boundary will stir up some partial cloudiness, but at this point it appears the chance for a shower or thunderstorm will be low.
NEXT WEEK…
Our 3rd heat wave of the year could become official next week! While the temperature could reach 90 on Monday, we are forecasting highs 90-95 Tuesday and Wednesday. The heat index could rise close to 100 degrees both days. The hot weather will likely continue Thursday and Friday with temperatures reaching or exceeding 90 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to pop up during the heat of the afternoon on several days next week.
Meteorologists Bruce DePrest & Mark Dixon with Scot Haney

JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 4th, there have been 16 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, and 5 days this July. Through the 4th of August last year, there were 28 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
