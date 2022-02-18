THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After peaking between 55 and 60 in the predawn hours, our lows for the day will be achieved just before midnight. Behind a cold front, a northwesterly wind has been filtering colder air into the state all day. This evening, the wind will continue to diminish, and temperatures drop through the 20s. By daybreak, we anticipate lows between 15 and 20 inland, and in the low 20s at the shoreline.
THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND…
Tomorrow, a clipper passes through New England, to our north --- but swings an Arctic front across Connecticut. We’ll see snow showers or even squalls along the cold front, late morning into the early afternoon hours. Under a squall the visibility quickly drops, and the wind could gust over 40mph. Travel could also become slick as a coating to a half inch or so of snow is possible (especially inland, up to an inch could accumulate in the hill towns of northwest and northeast CT). Temps Saturday reach the mid to upper 30s; however, the wind will make it feel like the 20s if not the teens! A WIND ADVISORY has been posted for parts of the state; but regardless of your location, gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph during the afternoon.
Sunday will be brighter with a calmer wind. But it will still be seasonably cold with highs in the 30s. We’ll close out the Holiday weekend, Presidents’ Day, under a mostly sunny sky. As a southwesterly flow kicks in, it will be milder with highs near 50.
NEXT WEEK…
Rain showers will be in the mix Tuesday with highs again close to 50. Wednesday, temperatures trend even warmer as they should peak between 55 and 60. Then, colder air arrives Thursday --- despite some sunshine, we won’t get out of the 30s. By Friday, some wintry precip could transition over to rain as an area of low pressure moves through the region (too far out to get specific, but it’s a timeframe of interest).
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
(9) comments
Idiots in wannabe race cars ??? Please expand on your derogatory comment please ,young lady .
OMG - sooo need more of these Winter Storms. Found such improved sleep and felt better rested NOT HAVING TO LISTEN TO IDIOTS AND THEIR LITTLE WANNABE RACECARS blatting away (as if it were to anyone's benefit)
C'mon wintery winterness.
This is hardly a storm, Haney Hiney did it again!
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
