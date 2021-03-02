NOON HOUR UPDATE...
We’ve had wind gusts over 60 mph in spots, but as the day progresses the wind will relax a bit - especially toward/after sunset. Regardless, it will be cold day with subfreezing highs (the wind will make it feel even colder). At least there’s bright sunshine?
The rest of the week features dry, sunny weather. Temperatures will trend up tomorrow, briefly (back into the 40s). Then, Thursday and Friday, through the weekend, they’ll be at/below normal. Our storm-free stretch should last through the weekend into early next week. The last time we had 7 consecutive dry days was nearly 2 months ago in early January. In fact, our next chance for rain may not come until next Thursday!
Mark
TODAY…
A strong northwesterly wind will continue to deliver a shot of bitterly cold air this morning. We're seeing gusts to 45-55 mph, and there could be isolated wind gusts to 60 mph in some higher exposed elevations. The result is isolated to scattered power outages. The temperatures have also dropped to some very cold levels. The mercury has plunged into the upper single digits and teens this morning, and wind chills are ranging from zero to 15 below! It is going to be a tough morning at the bus stop.
Today will be bright and sunny, but windy and very cold. Afternoon highs will range from the mid-20s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 30s along the I-95 corridor. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens this afternoon. While the wind will be strong throughout the day, it will become less intense this afternoon and evening.
The wind will continue to subside tonight. The sky will be mainly clear, and lows will range from 15-25.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY…
By midweek, we’ll get a break from the bitterly cold weather. In fact, temperatures will go from well below normal to a little above by tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. The normal, or average, high for March 3rd is 43 degrees. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny. There will be a noticeable westerly breeze, but it won’t be too strong.
The storm track will remain well to the south of New England throughout this week and the upcoming weekend. Therefore, we expect mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday. However, a northwesterly flow will intensify again, and it will deliver another shot of chilly air. On a positive note, the air heading our way for later this week won’t be as cold as what we’re experiencing right now. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Friday will be colder with highs in the 30s. Both days will be quite breezy, and that means wind chills will be in the teens and 20s much of the time.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF MARCH…
The weekend will be storm-free! However, temperatures will remain below normal. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Sunday will be sunny and slightly colder with highs in the 30s to near 40. By this weekend, the normal high will be 44 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
No major changes! With high pressure in place, Monday will be sunny and chilly. We are forecasting highs in the lower 40s.
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
