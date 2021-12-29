THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Drizzle and some spot showers will continue overnight. Some patchy fog will be possible, but the visibility won’t have much of an impact on driving conditions. It’ll be unseasonably mild overnight. Temperatures will slowly fall into the mid or upper 30s as we continue to see ocean air gently lifted into New England.
THURSDAY…
A storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England early Thursday. It now looks we won’t get much rain from it. Still, there will be the chance for a few rain showers throughout the day. The odds of seeing rain increase into the evening. Highs will be in the low and middle 40s.
NEW YEAR’S EVE…
Clouds will give way to partly sunny skies on New Year’s Eve day. It is going to be unseasonably mild as well with highs in the mid to upper 40s! For New Year’s Eve festivities, the sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, and temperatures will be in the 30s at midnight as we ring in the New Year!
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF 2022…
The quiet weather won’t last long as we kick off the New Year. A series of storm systems will move into Southern New England with rain, and it looks like they will impact the region throughout the weekend. Occasional rain will begin on Saturday. Plus, it is going to be unseasonably mild with highs in the 40s to possibly near 50 in some locations. The normal, or average, high for January 1st is 37 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. Periods of rain are likely Saturday night and Sunday. Lows Saturday night will be in the 30s and lower 40s. Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s, but temperatures will probably trend downward during the afternoon and evening as the storm pulls colder air into the state. Precipitation could end in the form of snow later Sunday night, and temperatures will dip into the 20s by Monday morning.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Snow showers could linger into Monday morning, then the rest of the day will be partly sunny, windy and cold. Highs will be in the low and middle 30s. Temperatures may not rise out of the 20s in the Litchfield Hills. Wind chill temperatures will be in the teens! The mercury will dip into the teens Monday night.
Tuesday will be partly sunny, windy, and cold with highs only in the mid to upper 20s.
Chief Meteorologist Connor Lewis
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
