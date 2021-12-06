THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A strong cold front will sweep through the state early this evening with showers and a strong wind. Some showers could be briefly heavy, and the wind will gust to 30-40 mph, perhaps as high as 50 mph in some locations. The result could be isolated power outage. Later tonight, the sky will become clear to partly cloudy. Plus, it will be blustery and colder with lows by morning 27-35. The wind chill will be in the 20s by early morning.
TUESDAY…
Tomorrow is shaping up to be a nice day, although it will be much colder than it was today. Despite partly sunny skies, highs will only range from the 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 40s across much of the state. After a breezy morning, the wind will tend to subside later in the day as an area of high pressure moves closer to Southern New England.
Tomorrow night, we can expect increasing cloudiness and lows in the 20s. There may be some upper teens in the normally colder locations.
WEDNESDAY…
A coastal storm will impact the state on Wednesday with snow and perhaps a wintry mix. The storm will develop well offshore and a little too late to be a major snowmaker for Connecticut. Still, we can expect a light snowfall of a coating to 2”. We may get through the morning commute ok, but snow will develop before the morning is over, and periods of snow will continue during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s.
Snow will end by late Wednesday evening, then the clouds will clear way after midnight, and temperatures will dip into the 20s.
THURSDAY…
High pressure come through with mostly sunny skies and a cold northwest wind. Highs will only be in the 30s and lower 40s, especially if we have a snow cover or partial snow cover across the state.
FRIDAY…
Our next chance for precipitation will come on Friday. That’s when a warm front will move into the state. A wintry mix could impact the morning commute, then we’ll likely see a change to light rain and drizzle during the afternoon. There will probably be areas of fog as well. Highs will range from the 30s in some deeper valleys in Northern Connecticut to the 40s at the coast.
THE WEEKEND…
By Saturday, a southerly flow of unseasonably mild air will be well established. Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 50s. A few periods of rain and drizzle are likely, and the sky will be mainly cloudy. However, we don’t anticipate a washout.
A strong cold front will sweep through the state on Sunday with morning showers followed by partial clearing during the afternoon. Temperatures may spike in the 50s, but they will drop during the afternoon. There is a chance a coastal storm will develop and prolong the precipitation into the afternoon and evening. If that happens in conjunction with the arrival of colder air, precipitation could end as a brief period of snow.
MONDAY…
Monday should be mostly sunny, breezy and seasonably chilly with highs 40-45.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.