THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Rain will intensify and peak around 11 pm. The winds will start to pick up as well and start to hinder travel across the state. The winds will peak around 3 am. This is also the time when we could see some minor coastal flooding on the shoreline from New Haven and westward. There is a coastal flood advisory from midnight to 5 AM for New Haven and Fairfield Counties.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…
Saturday would be a solid day by December standards! We are unfortunately looking at late fall weather. Summer weather will not reappear until next week. Unseasonably cool air will reach the region early Saturday morning. Snow accumulations will be possible across some of the peaks of the Green and White Mountains. Temperatures will start off in the lower 40s. Some 30s aren’t out of the question for the Litchfield Hills. Rain will continue until the late morning. Periods of drizzle can be expected through the afternoon and evening. Winds will be noticeable in the afternoon given the 50 degree temperatures.
The next storm system will follow closely on Sunday. There will be a minor coastal flooding risk Sunday morning. Farther from the core, this system is not anticipated to bring as much rain. Some rumbles of thunder may be possible in Eastern Connecticut. Showers will be on-and-off throughout the day. It’ll be slightly warmer, but we’ll fail to reach 60 degrees.
The storm should eject out of the region by Monday afternoon. The morning is still expected to give us rain. If it goes fast enough, we may be able to get some sunbreaks and afternoon warming.
REST OF THE WEEK…
Temperatures will be near average starting on Tuesday. This is the only day of the week where we don’t have any rain chances. The forecast will get warmer. 80 degrees is possible when we get to Wednesday along with some afternoon showers. There is a slight chance for afternoon showers to develop.
We’ll have a good setup for showers and thunderstorms starting on Thursday. Temperatures should stay close to average even with the rain chances.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN KENT...
The National Weather Service out of Albany, New York surveyed damage in Kent that was caused by last Wednesday's severe thunderstorms. They determined the damage was caused by a high-end EF-0 tornado that produced maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado started in Bulls Bridge then lifted over South Kent. It was on the ground for 2 minutes, from 2:49 pm until 2:51 pm. The path width was 30 yards, and the path length was 1 mile. Damage was relatively minor and there were no injuries. A few trees were snapped and uprooted. Part of a solid wood fence was damaged, and a car roof canopy was blown away by the strong winds.
For Connecticut, this was the earliest tornado on record! The previous record was April 26, 1961 when an F1 tornado occurred in Tolland County. The National Weather service admits this was a tough call to make between straight line wind damage and damage caused by a weak tornado.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
