TONIGHT & MONDAY…
Increasing cloud cover will be crucial for preventing temperatures from falling into the single digits like they did this morning. Moisture will also be pulled northward ahead of our incoming system. We will remain dry overnight with no travel concerns. Temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s for the coastline.
Monday morning will be dry but not exactly that comfortable. This storm is looking stronger and slightly warmer. The wind will be noticeable all day. The front arrives in the afternoon and dumps off about 0.25-0.50” of snow/rain equivalent through the evening. Precipitation will be moderate and heavy at times. Sea level towns should expect no accumulations or a coating. It appears that only high terrain towns will have a shot at more than an inch of snowfall, because their temperatures will be below freezing longer. Even in locations that expect little to no snow, it will be cold. Temperatures in Hartford will be in the 30s during the rain with a steady 10 mph wind. This will be a day best spent indoors. Travel may be slightly disrupted around 3 pm when a brief coating is possible for the I-91 corridor.
TUESDAY - FRIDAY…
Lingering instability should produce scattered flurries and showers in the Litchfield Hills. A few spot showers may wander east. Based on cloud cover, we should be able to break 40 in Hartford and New Haven.
Wednesday looks phenomenal. The ridge axis falls on New England giving us calm winds, clear skies, and temperatures approaching 50 degrees.
A moisture starved cold front will fizzle through New England on Thursday. This should only be enough for isolated showers. More sun than clouds are expected. The front does its job though and cools the state down dramatically on Friday.
WEEKEND…
Another low-pressure system will push into New England on Saturday. Compared to the one on Monday, this storm will be farther north and slightly warmer. We’ll expect some mixed precipitation, but few places are expected to get accumulations. Sunday temperatures fling back to near average. This warmth may be enough to take out the remaining low elevation snowpack.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
