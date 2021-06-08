THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year is official! The temperature has now reached the 90s for 3 consecutive days. At Bradley International Airport, the high was 92 on Saturday, 94 on Sunday, and 95 yesterday. Yesterday was the hottest day since August 11th of last year. So far, no records were broken in the Greater Hartford Area. However, Bridgeport had 2 records over the last 3 days. The high of 86 on Saturday tied the record that was originally set on June 5, 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday, shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set on June 6, 2020.
TODAY & TOMORROW…
THE HEAT ADVISORY is now in effect until 8:00 pm this evening for Hartford, Tolland & Windham Counties. In these areas, the heat index (what you feel) is expected to reach 95-99. Dew points will be in the 60s and lower 70s.
Today could also be the 4th day of the heat wave and Wednesday could be the 5th! It all depends on how much sunshine we’ll see. There is the potential for lower 90s today, and highs near 90 on Wednesday. Shoreline temperatures will be in the 80s, except the 70s along the Southeast Coast.
Both days, there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some towns could get drenched by a torrential downpour while other towns remain completely dry.
There is no doubt Wednesday will be the last day of the heat wave. A backdoor cold front will bring relief Wednesday night and Thursday. That’s when cooler and somewhat drier air will overspread the state from north to south.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
Much better! Thursday will be partly sunny and seasonably warm with highs 80-85. The humidity will tend to drop as the day progresses. The air will cool down nicely Thursday night with temperatures dropping into the 50s. It’ll be a much better night for sleeping!
Friday’s forecast is a bit tricky. If a wave of low pressure develops on a stalled front to the south of New England, we could end up with a mostly cloudy day with showers and much cooler temperatures. That's the scenario we are going with for now. We are forecasting highs in the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND…
At this point, it looks like an area of high pressure will settle for most of the weekend, and that’s good news for us. Saturday should be partly sunny and comfortable with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. Sunday should be partly sunny and a little warmer with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Showers are possible late Sunday or Sunday night.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Showers could linger into Monday morning, then the sky should become partly sunny. We are forecasting highs near 80.
MAY 2021 AND THE METEOROLOGICAL SPRING…
May went into the record books as a wet and slightly cooler than normal month. This was in large part due to the rainy and unseasonably chilly we had over the Memorial Day weekend. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 59.8 degrees, which is only 0.2 degrees cooler than normal. Total rainfall for May was 5.83”, which is 2.04” above normal. The highest temperature was 90 degrees, which occurred on the 22nd and 26th. The lowest was 38 degrees on the 13th. The high temperature on the 29th was only 49 degrees, which is a new record for the coldest high for that date. The high of 50 degrees on the 30th was also a new daily record.
For the meteorological spring (March, April, May), the average temperature was 50.6 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. Total precipitation for the season was 11.09”, which is 0.39” below normal. There was only 0.1” of snow in March, which is also the total for the season. That is 10.4” below normal! These statistics are for the Greater Hartford Area.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.